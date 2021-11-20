Crossroads Chamber honors teachers, police, fire

Regarding the award, Beere said, "It's really nice knowing I'm making an impact in students' lives. That's what I want to do as a teacher."

Kodicek has been with Crown Point Fire Rescue for 18 years. The father of an autistic son, Ben, Kodicek started Ben's Blue Bags, an effort to educate emergency personnel about autistic persons. The bag contains materials to assist first responders to de-escalate a situation with special-needs individuals.

In the last two years, Kodicek said, 1,100 first responders in Indiana, Illinois and Kansas have undergone training and 250 bags have been distributed.

Patrolman Way, officer for two and a half years, also served as a civilian. A 2015 Crown Point High School graduate, Way, 25, noted, "I try to do my job fairly and go into every situation with an open mind."

Van Sipma, 22, a Merrillville firefighter for two years, said his job is awesome. He commented, "It’s probably the best job in the world. I get to help people every day in different situations."

Lt. Berzac is a shift commander who has spent 28 years on the Merrillville force. "I'm honored," he said, "But as a shift commander, you're only as good as the officers who serve with you, and they make me look good."

