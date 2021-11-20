Crossroads Chamber honors teachers, police, fire

HOBART — After a year's layoff, the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce resumed its annual gala Saturday, taking the opportunity to thank not only the business community but some special individuals who serve the community.
Deann Patena, president and CEO of the Crossroads Chamber serving Merrillville and Crown Point, was expecting 350 guests for "An Evening of Thanks Gala."
"We chose the theme," Patena said, "because we wanted to thank people for sticking with us during the pandemic and for dealing with all the obstacles for the past year and a half."
Dave Lasser, chairman of the Crossroads Chamber board, said it feels "fantastic" to again hold the gala. "It seems like forever," he said. "After two years of planning, we're here."
Merrillville Town Council member Shawn Pettit, D-6th Ward, chaired the gala. He noted, "It's great to see everybody here, and we're thankful for the business activity in Crown Point and Merrillville."
These seven people, including three teachers and two police and fire personnel, were honored:
• Crown Point Community Schools — Jori Dusseau, Eisenhower Elementary School
• Merrillville Community Schools — Angela Wells, Merrillville Intermediate School
• Porter Township Schools — Tara Beere, Boone Grove High School
• Crown Point Firefighter — Matthew Kodicek
• Crown Point Police — Nathan Way
• Merrillville Firefighter — Nicholas Van Sipma
• Merrillville Police — Nick Berzac
A fifth-grade teacher, Dusseau has taught for 23 years, all in Crown Point and 16 of them at Eisenhower.
Working with 31 students, Dusseau said, "I have to get on their level and build relationships. I expect a lot of my students and myself. I do it for them, and they do it for me."
Dusseau's classroom features a mini-economy, with every student having a job for learning life skills.
Wells teaches fifth-grade math and science. Along with Joy Kent, she is co-treasurer of the school's PTO and co-moderator for Time to Invent, a robotics club.
"You have to have fun and have something that motivates students," Wells said. "I think of my class and ask if I would want to be in it. If not, then I have to change something."
Beere is in her third year of teaching chemistry and physics. Besides teaching six periods daily, she is boys' golf coach, Spell Bowl and science academic team coach, and junior class sponsor.
Regarding the award, Beere said, "It's really nice knowing I'm making an impact in students' lives. That's what I want to do as a teacher."
Kodicek has been with Crown Point Fire Rescue for 18 years. The father of an autistic son, Ben, Kodicek started Ben's Blue Bags, an effort to educate emergency personnel about autistic persons. The bag contains materials to assist first responders to de-escalate a situation with special-needs individuals.
In the last two years, Kodicek said, 1,100 first responders in Indiana, Illinois and Kansas have undergone training and 250 bags have been distributed.
Patrolman Way, officer for two and a half years, also served as a civilian. A 2015 Crown Point High School graduate, Way, 25, noted, "I try to do my job fairly and go into every situation with an open mind."
Van Sipma, 22, a Merrillville firefighter for two years, said his job is awesome. He commented, "It’s probably the best job in the world. I get to help people every day in different situations."
Lt. Berzac is a shift commander who has spent 28 years on the Merrillville force. "I'm honored," he said, "But as a shift commander, you're only as good as the officers who serve with you, and they make me look good."