Crossroads Regional Chamber CEO quits amid 'role change'

MERRILLVILLE — Sue Reed, president and CEO of the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce, has resigned, she announced Wednesday via Facebook.
“Today I start a new chapter in my life,” the post reads. “For over a decade I have been passionate about bringing programs and services to help our members grow their business.
“A decision was made to make a change in my role that I didn’t agree with.”
Reed added she offered to stay to help with a smooth transition, something she said was “declined.”
Reed stepped into the role as executive director of the chamber in September 2010, after former Director Edward Dernulc retired.
A woman who answered the phone late Wednesday morning at the Crossroads chamber's office said the chamber has no comment at this time. The Times could not immediately reach Reed for comment.
Reed’s resignation comes after Crown Point announced its split from the Merrillville-based regional chamber earlier this month.
The Times has reached out to Crown Point Mayor David Uran and the city's Chamber of Commerce for comment.
