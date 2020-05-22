Crossroads YMCA pushes back reopening date

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Crossroads YMCA is pushing back its reopening date to June 1 in light of Gov. Eric Holcomb adjusting Indiana's phased reopening plan for Lake County, considered a hot spot for coronavirus cases.

In a social media post Friday, Y officials said they are no longer reopening May 24 as originally planned. Instead, the facility will reopen June 1, in line with Holcomb's delay to the start of stage 3 of his "Back on Track" economic reopening plan in Lake County.

"Crossroads YMCA is committed to safety. Our commitment to excellence begins with a focus on safety and ‘kids and members first philosophy,'" the YMCA wrote on Facebook.

In an earlier statement, Crossroads YMCA said it was looking to "reopen with care" after closing March 16 due to the coronavirus. With Holcomb's plan in place, the Crown Point, Hammond, Griffith and Whiting locations are set to open at a reduced capacity with social distancing measures in place.

Under the new guidelines, members and staff have to get their temperature checked with a thermal thermometer by standing on a purple circle as soon as they enter the building. In less than five seconds, the results will come back.

To enter the facility, temperatures must be below 99.7 degrees Fahrenheit.