Crossroads YMCA pushes back reopening date

Crossroads YMCA is pushing back its reopening date to June 1 in light of Gov. Eric Holcomb adjusting Indiana's phased reopening plan for Lake County, considered a hot spot for coronavirus cases.
In a social media post Friday, Y officials said they are no longer reopening May 24 as originally planned. Instead, the facility will reopen June 1, in line with Holcomb's delay to the start of stage 3 of his "Back on Track" economic reopening plan in Lake County.
"Crossroads YMCA is committed to safety. Our commitment to excellence begins with a focus on safety and ‘kids and members first philosophy,'" the YMCA wrote on Facebook.
In an earlier statement, Crossroads YMCA said it was looking to "reopen with care" after closing March 16 due to the coronavirus. With Holcomb's plan in place, the Crown Point, Hammond, Griffith and Whiting locations are set to open at a reduced capacity with social distancing measures in place.
Under the new guidelines, members and staff have to get their temperature checked with a thermal thermometer by standing on a purple circle as soon as they enter the building. In less than five seconds, the results will come back.
To enter the facility, temperatures must be below 99.7 degrees Fahrenheit.
In the beginning, staff will be around the facility to help members with the new protocol.
The first phase, which will run June 1 through June 7, prohibits group exercise, pickup basketball games and children under 3 in the kids zone. Coffee, towel service and water fountains also will not be available.
Personal training and smart start coaching appointments are not permitted during phase one.
During phase one, the pools at the Hammond, Southlake and Whiting locations will be open for lap swimming. Only two people will be allowed in each lane.
The outdoor pool at the Southlake location will also remain closed during the first phase.
During the day, staff will "take 10" to clean and each location will close at 8 p.m. Monday through Friday for deep cleaning.
Before the pandemic, the Southlake YMCA saw more than 89,000 visits in February. There were more than 123,000 visits across all Crossroads locations that month, according to the organization.
For more information, visit crymca.org/reopeningwithcare.
