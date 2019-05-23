CROWN POINT —The Crown Point Parks and Recreation Department is accepting signups for its adult summer co-ed and women's sand volleyball league.
The season is June 4 to Aug. 7. Games are from 6 to 9 p.m.
The adult summer co-ed and women's division will consist of 9 weeks of matches and tournament competition. There is a maximum of teams per night. All matches are played at Sauerman Woods Park outdoor sand volleyball courts located at 1000 E. South St.
There is a $40 individual entry free for Crown Point residents; a $50 individual entry fee for nonresidents.
The co-ed and women's division starts June 4 and plays on Tuesday nights. The co-ed league starts June 5 and plays Wednesday nights.
Registration deadline is June 1.
For further information, to verify residency or to register contact John Stroia at the Crown Point Parks Department, 219-661-2272 or email jstroia@crownpoint.in.gov.
$40 Individual Entry Fee for Crown Point residents
$50 Individual Entry Fee for non-Crown Point residents
Starts: June 4, 2019 (Co-ed and Women’s Division) Tuesday night
Starts: June 5, 2019 (Co-ed League) Wednesday night