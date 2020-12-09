Crown Point board approves annual TIF report

CROWN POINT — During its Monday meeting, the Crown Point Redevelopment Commission received an overview of the city's TIF allocation areas.
In his presentation, Greg Guerrettaz, the city's financial adviser and president of Financial Solutions Group (FSG), warned there likely will be a war on TIFs in the next legislative session, given some legislators believe they harm schools.
"I think we can show in the past with everything we've filed on Gateway, and the future, we're using it for real good things," he said.
Guerrettaz said in the worst case scenario, it will be more difficult to expand existing TIF districts.
Currently, Crown Point has five TIF districts.
In his presentation, Guerrettaz reported the assessed value of the real property for 2020 in the following TIF districts:
- Interstate 65, the original area, $96.3 million.
- Main Street, $13.2 million.
- Sportsplex, $1.4 million.
- St. Anthony, none because it is tax exempt.
- I-65 West 109th Avenue (Beacon Hill), $3.9 million.
The city's North Main Street Westside and Exchange allocation areas are included in the I-65 allocation area by the Lake County Auditor, Guerrettaz noted in the presentation.
In 2020, the I-65 TIF district is estimated to generate $2.6 million in revenue, while the Main Street district is estimated to raise $344,428, the presentation states.
The I-65 West 109th Avenue (Beacon Hill) district is expected to generate $331,498, however, any funds go back to the developer, Guerrettaz said.
"Everything we bring in, we pay the debt of the developer because he's gone into significant debt to do that infrastructure," he said. "We don't guarantee it either, the city of Crown Point doesn't guarantee the debt."
The Commission adopted the annual TIF report unanimously.
Also Monday, the Redevelopment Commission approved a construction agreement with Cal Ripken to install new turf, as well as a change order for four pillars as a part of the city's Hero Project, honoring Astronaut Jerry Ross.
Gallery: 5 stories to know from the weekend: Mother tells son's killer 'I hate you' before judge hands him 45 years
5 stories to know from the weekend: Mother tells son's killer 'I hate you' before judge hands him 45 years
Here's a look at some of The Times' most-read stories from the weekend.
"He had a gentle soul," the homicide victim's mother said. "He went to work, he went to the gym, he came home. He spent time with his siblings."
Authorities responded to the 3600 block of Grand Boulevard for a male gunshot victim found Sunday morning, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 219-322-5000, extension 2350, or contact the crime tip line at 219-865-4646.
More than two vehicles were involved in the wreck near Route 6 and County Line Road near the Hobart-Portage border.
"He was meant to be for me. I think everybody should adopt a shelter dog. He's great. I'm so happy. He'll live out the rest of his life like a king," Renee Bielec said of her newly adopted dog, Tyson.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!