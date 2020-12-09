Crown Point board approves annual TIF report

CROWN POINT — During its Monday meeting, the Crown Point Redevelopment Commission received an overview of the city's TIF allocation areas.

In his presentation, Greg Guerrettaz, the city's financial adviser and president of Financial Solutions Group (FSG), warned there likely will be a war on TIFs in the next legislative session, given some legislators believe they harm schools.

"I think we can show in the past with everything we've filed on Gateway, and the future, we're using it for real good things," he said.

Guerrettaz said in the worst case scenario, it will be more difficult to expand existing TIF districts.

Currently, Crown Point has five TIF districts.

In his presentation, Guerrettaz reported the assessed value of the real property for 2020 in the following TIF districts:

Interstate 65, the original area, $96.3 million.

Main Street, $13.2 million.

Sportsplex, $1.4 million.

St. Anthony, none because it is tax exempt.

I-65 West 109th Avenue (Beacon Hill), $3.9 million.