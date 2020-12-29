Crown Point board OKs off-site parking for construction company, setback for potential office warehouse space

CROWN POINT — During its final meeting of the year, the Board of Zoning Appeals approved an off-site parking lot for a local business, as well as a setback encroachment for a proposed building.
Convening over Zoom Monday evening, the board heard three petitions — two of which involved an off-site parking lot at 1185 Erie Court.
The parking lot, located in the Harker Trump Industrial Park, would expand Neises Construction Corp.’s current parking by using an additional lot south of the business. The lot will not be open to the public.
"We're just hoping to expand the parking lot that we already have into a lot that we have adjacent to it," said Brian Neises.
The plan, Neises said, would be to fence and stone the parking lot, similar to what exists at Neises Construction Corp.
Neises later clarified the lot would be used as additional storage and parking for vehicles and boats. “We're not putting junk over there,” he said.
Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said the parking lot on Erie Court will have a street exit, but not an entrance, Schlueter said.
The new lot will have chain link fencing, as well as a gated exit, Schlueter noted.
The board approved a special use for the parking lot 5-0.
Members also granted Neises a variance from development standards, allowing the parking lot to be gravel, pending the city engineer’s approval of the grade of gravel, site grading and a drainage plan.
Also Monday, the BZA approved a setback encroachment for a proposed office warehouse building at 795 E. Porter St.
Petitioner Tim Heidbreder, present on behalf of owner Indiana Street Storage, LLC, requested a variance to have a 10-foot side yard on the west side of the proposed building, versus the 20-foot side yard required in an industrial zone by Crown Point Zoning Code.
"The only reason we're looking for this is because this is a narrow lot, and we'd like to get a 60-foot building in here, but we can't," Heidbreder said. "If we go to a 50-foot building, and if you were to grant us the 10-foot side yard, then everything at this point and time will work fine."
Heidbrider said the hardship lies in how narrow the lot is. “We need (a) 10-foot side yard there, so we can make this whole thing work so that we have plenty of room on the east side of this lot to put the arborvitaes that I know that the Tree Board's going to want."
A rendering of the building has yet to go before the Crown Point Plan Commission, Heidbrider noted.
In a staff report, planning administrator Schlueter said the setback would provide "ample room" for two-way traffic on the east side of the building.
Schlueter added the Planning Department doesn’t feel the encroachment will negatively impact an adjacent enclosed storage unit facility or its property value.
The board approved the setback encroachment 5-0.
"I'm only voting 'yes' because we've done this 100 times in the past. Precedent does matter,” BZA Chairman Dan Rohaley said before casting his vote.
Before adjourning, the board approved hearing dates for 2021.
The next BZA meeting is scheduled for Jan. 25.
