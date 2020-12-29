Crown Point board OKs off-site parking for construction company, setback for potential office warehouse space

Members also granted Neises a variance from development standards, allowing the parking lot to be gravel, pending the city engineer’s approval of the grade of gravel, site grading and a drainage plan.

Also Monday, the BZA approved a setback encroachment for a proposed office warehouse building at 795 E. Porter St.

Petitioner Tim Heidbreder, present on behalf of owner Indiana Street Storage, LLC, requested a variance to have a 10-foot side yard on the west side of the proposed building, versus the 20-foot side yard required in an industrial zone by Crown Point Zoning Code.

"The only reason we're looking for this is because this is a narrow lot, and we'd like to get a 60-foot building in here, but we can't," Heidbreder said. "If we go to a 50-foot building, and if you were to grant us the 10-foot side yard, then everything at this point and time will work fine."

Heidbrider said the hardship lies in how narrow the lot is. “We need (a) 10-foot side yard there, so we can make this whole thing work so that we have plenty of room on the east side of this lot to put the arborvitaes that I know that the Tree Board's going to want."