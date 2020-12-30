 Skip to main content
Crown Point board set to have public hearing on proposed updates to city code
Crown Point board set to have public hearing on proposed updates to city code

Crown Point City Hall — Stock
Mary Freda

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Plan Commission is set to meet Wednesday to discuss potential updates to two portions of the city's code of ordinances. 

The special meeting, to be held via Zoom, includes a presentation about possible revisions to the Crown Point Zoning Code and Crown Point Subdivision Control Ordinance by Robinson Engineering.

A public hearing on the changes also will be held. 

Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said revisions to both codes have been in the works for about a year. 

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday. Those who wish to tune in can visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81150551159.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

