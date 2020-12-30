Crown Point board set to have public hearing on proposed updates to city code

CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Plan Commission is set to meet Wednesday to discuss potential updates to two portions of the city's code of ordinances.
The special meeting, to be held via Zoom, includes a presentation about possible revisions to the Crown Point Zoning Code and Crown Point Subdivision Control Ordinance by Robinson Engineering.
A public hearing on the changes also will be held.
Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said revisions to both codes have been in the works for about a year.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday. Those who wish to tune in can visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81150551159.
