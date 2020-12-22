Crown Point board wraps up 2020 business

CROWN POINT — During its last meeting of the year, the Crown Point Board of Works wrapped up its 2020 business.
On Friday, the Board approved various contracts and purchases, as well as two promotions for the Crown Point Fire Department via Zoom.
Among the approvals included the OK'ing of various High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) contracts; the city's workman's compensation insurance coverage, as well as the cyber liability portion of the city's insurance coverage; the annual contract renewal for Historic Preservation Commission consultants; professional services from Christoper Burke Standards not to exceed $13,500; and a professional service contract with DVG Team, Inc.
Also approved was the purchase of a new ambulance for $358,445; two 2021 GMC Sierra pickup trucks at $29,005 each; new equipment for the city's Information Technology Department not to exceed $60,000; and new Parks Department equipment for $95,915.
All the purchases will be made from the city's $2 million general obligation bond that the City Council approved earlier this month, department heads and Crown Point Mayor David Uran noted.
The Board also approved two promotions for Crown Point Fire & Rescue, as well as OK'd removing old information technology equipment from the city's inventory.
The next Board of Works meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 6.
5 stories to know from the weekend: Court rules slice of Hard Rock parking lot not owned by future Gary casino
5 stories to know from the weekend: Court rules slice of Hard Rock parking lot not owned by future Gary casino
Here's a look at some of The Times' most-read stories from the weekend.
A court ruled Thursday that a company affiliated with Hard Rock Casino owner Spectacle Entertainment failed to follow the proper procedures to acquire a tiny slice of the 30-acre casino site in Gary.
An official cause of death has not yet been named and the autopsy is pending.
After skipping out on work release, a man terrorized three Hammond businesses, including hitting an employee with diapers, throwing a tip jar at staff and stealing Christmas toys, court records alleged.
A warrant was issued Thursday and according to court records, the man is at large with no bail set.
"I don't want this to turn into a case that goes cold," said Nichole McClellan, a cousin of homicide victim Heather Rayner. Manuel Alfaro and Rayner were found shot to death April 3, 2018.