 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crown Point board wraps up 2020 business
urgent

Crown Point board wraps up 2020 business

{{featured_button_text}}
Crown Point City Hall — Stock
Mary Freda

CROWN POINT — During its last meeting of the year, the Crown Point Board of Works wrapped up its 2020 business. 

On Friday, the Board approved various contracts and purchases, as well as two promotions for the Crown Point Fire Department via Zoom. 

Among the approvals included the OK'ing of various High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) contracts; the city's workman's compensation insurance coverage, as well as the cyber liability portion of the city's insurance coverage; the annual contract renewal for Historic Preservation Commission consultants; professional services from Christoper Burke Standards not to exceed $13,500; and a professional service contract with DVG Team, Inc.

Also approved was the purchase of a new ambulance for $358,445; two 2021 GMC Sierra pickup trucks at $29,005 each; new equipment for the city's Information Technology Department not to exceed $60,000; and new Parks Department equipment for $95,915.

All the purchases will be made from the city's $2 million general obligation bond that the City Council approved earlier this month, department heads and Crown Point Mayor David Uran noted.

The Board also approved two promotions for Crown Point Fire & Rescue, as well as OK'd removing old information technology equipment from the city's inventory.

The next Board of Works meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 6. 

5 stories to know from the weekend: Court rules slice of Hard Rock parking lot not owned by future Gary casino

5 stories to know from the weekend: Court rules slice of Hard Rock parking lot not owned by future Gary casino

Here's a look at some of The Times' most-read stories from the weekend.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Christmas on 124th Ave. light show dazzles in Winfield

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts