Crown Point board wraps up 2020 business

CROWN POINT — During its last meeting of the year, the Crown Point Board of Works wrapped up its 2020 business.

On Friday, the Board approved various contracts and purchases, as well as two promotions for the Crown Point Fire Department via Zoom.

Among the approvals included the OK'ing of various High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) contracts; the city's workman's compensation insurance coverage, as well as the cyber liability portion of the city's insurance coverage; the annual contract renewal for Historic Preservation Commission consultants; professional services from Christoper Burke Standards not to exceed $13,500; and a professional service contract with DVG Team, Inc.

Also approved was the purchase of a new ambulance for $358,445; two 2021 GMC Sierra pickup trucks at $29,005 each; new equipment for the city's Information Technology Department not to exceed $60,000; and new Parks Department equipment for $95,915.

All the purchases will be made from the city's $2 million general obligation bond that the City Council approved earlier this month, department heads and Crown Point Mayor David Uran noted.