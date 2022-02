Crown Point business burglarized of chainsaws, police say

CROWN POINT — Multiple chainsaws and cash were taken from a Crown Point business during a break-in, police said.

At 7:26 p.m. Jan. 19, police responded to a burglary at Gruel Brothers Inc., at 1601 North Main Street in Crown Point.

The outdoor maintenance equipment and services business was found to have been broken into, according to the Crown Point Police Department. It appeared that the break-in happened between 5:33 and 6:54 p.m. that day.

Several chainsaws and cash were taken from the business. The Crown Point Police Department released surveillance images Tuesday of man and the vehicle he was driving, in hopes the public can aid police in their investigation.

The suspect is described as a thin, white man who was wearing a black hooded coat, baggy jeans and a White Sox knit hat. He was driving a newer Ford Flex.

Anyone with information about the burglary or suspect is asked to call Detective Sgt. Norm Isaacs at 219-663-2131, extension 129, or call the anonymous tip line at 219-663-2131, extension 265.

