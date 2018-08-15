CROWN POINT — Pay hikes could be in the offing for full-time municipal employees and City Council members.
In an effort to generate conversation, Crown Point Mayor Dave Uran recently presented the proposed 2019 salary ordinance for first reading.
The ordinance calls for a 2 percent across-the-board raise for all full-time city employees and the proposal would bring the salary of City Council members up to $12,000 per year.
Some council members receive an additional stipend for serving on various boards and commissions. The council president receives an additional $100 per month for serving in that capacity. Those measures likely will not change.
The proposed 2 percent salary increase is in line with what Uran has proposed for city employees in the previous two years.
Uran said he wanted to get the proposed salary ordinance out in the public so City Council members would have an opportunity to review it. He also will come back to the council in August to discuss the 2019 budget. He has not yet presented that to the council.
"It's (the salary proposal) going to change many times before it is adopted by the City Council," Uran said. "This is just a proposal, something to get us talking."
The 2018 budget was approximately $27.9 million. It included a 2 percent raise for all city employees except Uran and Clerk-Treasurer Kristie Dressel.
The 2017 budget granted a 2 percent raise to all non-elected employees and an increase in longevity pay. The total city budget for 2017 was $25.76 million, an increase of 1.41 percent over the previous year.
Specifically in 2017, the longevity pay called for full-time employees to receive $220 after three-plus years, $250 after five-plus years, $500 after 10-plus years, $750 after 15 plus years and $1,000 after 20-plus years.