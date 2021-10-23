Crown Point celebrates Halloween with downtown Pumpkin Walk

Ryan Delaney of Crown Point dressed as a Pokemon character while bringing three children, ages 18, 10, and 6.

“This is discovery for the kids,” Delaney said. “It gets the kids all fired up. This is one of my favorite holidays.”

Delaney is not alone. Studies have shown Halloween growing as a retail holiday, especially among adults. Halloween trails only Christmas in retail sales, going from $8.05 billion in 2020 to an estimated $10.14 billion this year, according to the National Retail Foundation’s annual survey.

According to theconversation.com, by 2005 just a little more than one-half of adults celebrated Halloween. Today that rate is expected to grow to more than 70%.

Rob Bohacik, co-owner of Ava Michael Boutique, was passing out candy dressed as a skeleton.

“I enjoy the kids, watching them dressing up and having fun,” he said.

Manolie Pappas, co-owner of One 13 North, a restaurant, was dressed as a ghoulish character from “The Town.”

“It’s the kids, the kids having fun, the costumes,” Pappas said. “It’s just the community coming together for Halloween.”