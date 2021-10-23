Crown Point celebrates Halloween with downtown Pumpkin Walk

CROWN POINT — Halloween came early to this city’s downtown, thanks to the Pumpkin Walk.
Chlidren and adults dressed as witches, princesses, pirates, zombie cheerleaders, Mad Hatters, Harry Potters, and assorted Star Wars characters who lined sidewalks surrounding the courthouse square, leading to the Crown Point Community Library.
Sponsored by the city, Crown Point Chamber of Commerce, and the library, the family-friendly walk featured trick-or-treating at downtown businesses, booths around the courthouse square, and children’s activities and cartoons at the library.
The Mitchell family from Crown Point got a head-start on the two-hour walk, starting from the businesses in the lower level of the Old Courthouse.
Veronica Mitchell and sister-in-law Megan came dressed as the Sanderson sisters from the movie “Hocus-Pocus.”
“It about scaring kids going through the community,” Veronica said.
Her father, Bill Mitchell, noted, “People are more friendly this time of year. This is a familiar spot for them.”
Tim Mitchell, Megan’s husband, put up an annual Halloween display that includes the Grim Reaper and characters from the Stephen King movie “It.”
The whole idea of the display, Mitchell said, is to simply “scare kids.”
Ryan Delaney of Crown Point dressed as a Pokemon character while bringing three children, ages 18, 10, and 6.
“This is discovery for the kids,” Delaney said. “It gets the kids all fired up. This is one of my favorite holidays.”
Delaney is not alone. Studies have shown Halloween growing as a retail holiday, especially among adults. Halloween trails only Christmas in retail sales, going from $8.05 billion in 2020 to an estimated $10.14 billion this year, according to the National Retail Foundation’s annual survey.
According to theconversation.com, by 2005 just a little more than one-half of adults celebrated Halloween. Today that rate is expected to grow to more than 70%.
Rob Bohacik, co-owner of Ava Michael Boutique, was passing out candy dressed as a skeleton.
“I enjoy the kids, watching them dressing up and having fun,” he said.
Manolie Pappas, co-owner of One 13 North, a restaurant, was dressed as a ghoulish character from “The Town.”
“It’s the kids, the kids having fun, the costumes,” Pappas said. “It’s just the community coming together for Halloween.”
Pappas added that the Pumpkin Walk enables handicapped to enjoy the holiday.
Jax’s Crown Town Grill offered candy and Scooby-Doo cartoons. Co-owner Jerome Kucharski noted, “I love the fall. I love this season. Plus, my son Jaxon, 9, loves scaring people as his birthday approaches."
Donning all white, Dave Kartuska came as KFC’s Col. Sanders with his granddaughter, Jade, 4, dressed as a chicken.
“I just enjoy being with all the people and all the costumes,” Kartuska said.
David and Priscilla Solina, of Crown Point, brought pirate-clad son Joey, 3, who had a new toy and bag full of candy.
Joey said he liked pirate ships, while his mother noted, “This is about all the families getting together and everyone reaching out.”