Crown Point commission asks Sonic to rethink building design

CROWN POINT — America's Drive-In is hoping to call Crown Point home.
But, plan commissioners want to see changes to the building before residents can indulge in the nostalgia of drive-ins from decades past.
During a Monday evening meeting, the Plan Commission asked designers and developers for Sonic to add masonry and ditch some futuristic elements on the building.
As proposed, the eatery, slated to be located on the southwest corner of Broadway and Summit Street next to a future Advance Auto Parts, would be 1,533 square feet and features aluminum panels with colorful accents and vinyl wraps.
As presented, the building is estimated to cost $1.4 million, said Grant Currier, representing Sonic's corporate design team.
No indoor dining will be provided at the site, rather diners will be invited to order food from the drive-thru or a drive-in canopy, said Jeff Ban, principal with DVG Team, Inc.
However, the Plan Commission wants to see the building align with others in the Broadway corridor, taking a nod from the Williamsburg architectural style standards established by the city in the late 1990s for buildings in the Broadway corridor.
'Like a sore thumb'
The proposed building, commissioners said, looked like a "pole barn" and "carnival-ish" as presented Monday.
"I mean this is the most colorful, modern-looking thing I've ever seen in my entire life. I mean Coyne (Veterinary Center) looks like Williamsburg 10 times more than this thing," said Commissioner Scott Evorik, who also is the City Council president.
"Don't get me wrong, I like the site of it. I like that there's no in-person dining; I think it'll work great," Evorik said. "But, wow, this is gonna stand out like a sore thumb."
Evorik suggested Sonic remove the colorful vertical strips on the building.
The Commission echoed Evorik's initial comments, asking Sonic's corporate design team come back with a new rendering with building materials, such as brick and limestone, incorporated into the design.
Commissioner and Councilwoman Laura Sauerman said she's excited to see Sonic come into the city, but would like the restaurant to adapt to its previous style of building, which includes brick.
"Because this is a new prototype, it isn't like people are expecting this look. And they're already excited about the old look," Sauerman said.
"Your branding is in the signage, which we are not complaining about, and in the canopy, because everybody wants to go to Sonic to be part of the drive-thru like your grandparents did kind of thing."
Sauerman said as presented, she wouldn't be able to approve the building.
"I feel very strongly about it, even if it meant Sonic would not come to town. ... I am just short of being offended by the building as it is," Sauerman said. "I'm glad it's not an all or nothing because I would have to say no."
More parking needed?
The Commission also raised concerns about parking allotted for the eatery — 17 spaces, including drive-in, canopy spots.
"The local sentiment to have a Sonic in Crown Point is incredible. People are just gaga over (it) coming here," Commissioner Dan Rohaley said. "And quite frankly I think only nine spaces under the canopy is woefully inadequate."
Developer for the project Cory Detamore said the site plan was created by Sonic corporate based on the amount of projected sales.
Ban said the project will be back before the Commission "sooner rather than later."
Also Monday, the Commission approved secondary approval for phase one of Walkerton Park; resubdividing a lot in Superior Corporate Center for the future site of an Advanced Auto Parts; resubdividing a lot within Beacon Hill for a Panda Express along Broadway; and the resubdivision of the new Franciscan Medical Campus on the southwest corner of Interstate 65 and U.S. 231.
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Crown Point Car Cruise
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Taste of Crown Point
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Schererville Corn Roast
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
Hobart Lakefront Festival
Hometown Country Jam
Lowell Labor Day Parade and Festival
Peteyville
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Crown Point Car Cruise
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Taste of Crown Point
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Schererville Corn Roast
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
Hobart Lakefront Festival
Hometown Country Jam
Lowell Labor Day Parade and Festival
Peteyville
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Crown Point Car Cruise
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Taste of Crown Point
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Schererville Corn Roast
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
Hobart Lakefront Festival
Hometown Country Jam
Lowell Labor Day Parade and Festival
Peteyville
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Crown Point Car Cruise
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Taste of Crown Point
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Schererville Corn Roast
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
Hobart Lakefront Festival
Hometown Country Jam
Lowell Labor Day Parade and Festival
Peteyville
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Crown Point Car Cruise
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Taste of Crown Point
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Schererville Corn Roast
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
Hobart Lakefront Festival
Hometown Country Jam
Lowell Labor Day Parade and Festival
Peteyville
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!