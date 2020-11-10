 Skip to main content
Crown Point commission asks Sonic to rethink building design
Crown Point commission asks Sonic to rethink building design

Crown Point commission asks Sonic to rethink building design

A rendering shows the proposed design for Sonic, set to be located on the southwest corner of Broadway and Summit Street in Crown Point. 

 Provided

CROWN POINT — America's Drive-In is hoping to call Crown Point home. 

But, plan commissioners want to see changes to the building before residents can indulge in the nostalgia of drive-ins from decades past. 

During a Monday evening meeting, the Plan Commission asked designers and developers for Sonic to add masonry and ditch some futuristic elements on the building.  

As proposed, the eatery, slated to be located on the southwest corner of Broadway and Summit Street next to a future Advance Auto Parts, would be 1,533 square feet and features aluminum panels with colorful accents and vinyl wraps. 

As presented, the building is estimated to cost $1.4 million, said Grant Currier, representing Sonic's corporate design team. 

Crown Point commission asks Sonic to rethink building design

A photo shows the drive-in area at the proposed Sonic in Crown Point along Broadway and Summit Street. 

No indoor dining will be provided at the site, rather diners will be invited to order food from the drive-thru or a drive-in canopy, said Jeff Ban, principal with DVG Team, Inc.  

However, the Plan Commission wants to see the building align with others in the Broadway corridor, taking a nod from the Williamsburg architectural style standards established by the city in the late 1990s for buildings in the Broadway corridor.

'Like a sore thumb'

The proposed building, commissioners said, looked like a "pole barn" and "carnival-ish" as presented Monday. 

"I mean this is the most colorful, modern-looking thing I've ever seen in my entire life. I mean Coyne (Veterinary Center) looks like Williamsburg 10 times more than this thing," said Commissioner Scott Evorik, who also is the City Council president.

"Don't get me wrong, I like the site of it. I like that there's no in-person dining; I think it'll work great," Evorik said. "But, wow, this is gonna stand out like a sore thumb."

Evorik suggested Sonic remove the colorful vertical strips on the building. 

The Commission echoed Evorik's initial comments, asking Sonic's corporate design team come back with a new rendering with building materials, such as brick and limestone, incorporated into the design. 

Commissioner and Councilwoman Laura Sauerman said she's excited to see Sonic come into the city, but would like the restaurant to adapt to its previous style of building, which includes brick. 

"Because this is a new prototype, it isn't like people are expecting this look. And they're already excited about the old look," Sauerman said.

"Your branding is in the signage, which we are not complaining about, and in the canopy, because everybody wants to go to Sonic to be part of the drive-thru like your grandparents did kind of thing."

Sauerman said as presented, she wouldn't be able to approve the building. 

Crown Point commission asks Sonic to rethink building design

A photo shows outdoor seating at the proposed Sonic, to be located on the southwest corner of Broadway and Summit Street. 

"I feel very strongly about it, even if it meant Sonic would not come to town. ... I am just short of being offended by the building as it is," Sauerman said. "I'm glad it's not an all or nothing because I would have to say no."

More parking needed?

The Commission also raised concerns about parking allotted for the eatery — 17 spaces, including drive-in, canopy spots. 

"The local sentiment to have a Sonic in Crown Point is incredible. People are just gaga over (it) coming here," Commissioner Dan Rohaley said. "And quite frankly I think only nine spaces under the canopy is woefully inadequate." 

Developer for the project Cory Detamore said the site plan was created by Sonic corporate based on the amount of projected sales. 

Ban said the project will be back before the Commission "sooner rather than later." 

Also Monday, the Commission approved secondary approval for phase one of Walkerton Park; resubdividing a lot in Superior Corporate Center for the future site of an Advanced Auto Parts; resubdividing a lot within Beacon Hill for a Panda Express along Broadway; and the resubdivision of the new Franciscan Medical Campus on the southwest corner of Interstate 65 and U.S. 231.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

