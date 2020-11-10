Crown Point commission asks Sonic to rethink building design

'Like a sore thumb'

The proposed building, commissioners said, looked like a "pole barn" and "carnival-ish" as presented Monday.

"I mean this is the most colorful, modern-looking thing I've ever seen in my entire life. I mean Coyne (Veterinary Center) looks like Williamsburg 10 times more than this thing," said Commissioner Scott Evorik, who also is the City Council president.

"Don't get me wrong, I like the site of it. I like that there's no in-person dining; I think it'll work great," Evorik said. "But, wow, this is gonna stand out like a sore thumb."

Evorik suggested Sonic remove the colorful vertical strips on the building.

The Commission echoed Evorik's initial comments, asking Sonic's corporate design team come back with a new rendering with building materials, such as brick and limestone, incorporated into the design.

Commissioner and Councilwoman Laura Sauerman said she's excited to see Sonic come into the city, but would like the restaurant to adapt to its previous style of building, which includes brick.

"Because this is a new prototype, it isn't like people are expecting this look. And they're already excited about the old look," Sauerman said.