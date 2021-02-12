Crown Point Community Foundation accepting scholarship applications

The Crown Point Community Foundation is accepting online scholarship applications for students and adult learners (21 and older) who are looking to continue their education in fall 2021.

“Last year the CPCF awarded 112 scholarships totaling over $360,000 in student scholarship grants,” said Mary Nielsen, Crown Point Community Foundation president. “This is one of our largest initiatives every year. We encourage students to apply for scholarships administered by the Foundation. A complete listing of scholarships can be found on our website, www.thecpcf.org/scholarships.html.”

The 2021 scholarship application must be submitted online. The link to the application can be found on the CPCF website, www.thecpcf.org/scholarships.html or on the Crown Point Community Foundation’s Facebook page. The deadline for applying is 11:59 p.m. Feb. 19.

Questions about the application process should be made to the Foundation office at 219-662-7252. High school and college applicants will apply on the 2021 General Scholarship Application. There are separate applications for adult learner scholarships.

The Alvin and Kathryn Schmidt Scholarship was added as an adult learner scholarship for 2021. It is open to Crown Point women 21 and over, returning to school to advance their education.