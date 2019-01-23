SOUTH LAKE COUNTY — The Crown Point Community Foundation is accepting online scholarship applications for students who are looking to continue their education. The 2019 scholarship application must be submitted online. The application can be found on the CPCF website, www.thecpcf.org or on the Crown Point Community Foundation’s Facebook page. The deadline for applying is 11:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Call 219-662-7252. A complete listing of scholarships can be found on our website, www.thecpcf.org/scholarships.
The following scholarships are newly added to the 2019 general scholarship application:
Lake County Master Gardeners Scholarship: Resident of Lake County, majoring in Horticulture, Landscape Architecture, Forestry, Botany, Plant Pathology, Agricultural Education, Entomology or other similar major that benefits consumer gardening. Must be attending a 4-year accredited college/university that offers above majors.
Steven and Kay Bazin Scholarship: Crown Point High School graduating senior, accepted and attending Ball State University, majoring in Education. $2,500 non-renewable.
Donald Samburg Memorial Scholarship: Graduating high school senior, resident of Winfield Township/Town, attending accredited Indiana college, University or Tech School, 3.0 min. GPA. $3,000, non-renewable.
Jay Lewis Memorial Scholarship: Lake County graduating senior, accepted and attending Indiana University Bloomington full time. Student spent at least 2 years as a swimmer on high school swim team. $2,500, non-renewable.
Pettit Family Memorial Student-Athlete Scholarship: Crown Point High School graduating senior. Min. 3.0 GPA. Student-Athlete lettered senior year. Intention of competing in college athletics. $2,500 non-renewable award.
In addition to student scholarships, the CPCF also offers adult scholarships. Applications for adult scholarships will be available in May.