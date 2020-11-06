Crown Point Community Foundation awards grants

CROWN POINT —The Crown Point Community Foundation awarded $71,810 in grants to the community as part of its Sept. 1 grant cycle.

These 21 grants are intended to enrich the lives of residents throughout South Lake County (Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell and Winfield), from helping Crown Point Swim Club with funding for equipment for swimmers to improve performance to helping Humane Indiana with its efficiency and safety of the vet surgical center which benefits the clients and volunteers.

Unrestricted community grants are made possible by donors who create funds to support South Lake County causes and entrust the CPCF to allocate those funds to a broad range of community projects and needs.

Below are the recipients of the Sept. 1 grant cycle:

* 100 Club of Lake & Porter Counties - $1,500 to support families of fallen police and fire fighters.

* American Legion Post 101 - $2,600 to replace entry doors, providing updated building security, asphalt and ladies restroom improvements for patrons’ safety.

* Best Buddies - $2,000 to support Best Buddies school friendship chapters in Crown Point and open one new chapter at Eisenhower Elementary.