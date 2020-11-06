Crown Point Community Foundation awards grants

CROWN POINT —The Crown Point Community Foundation awarded $71,810 in grants to the community as part of its Sept. 1 grant cycle.
These 21 grants are intended to enrich the lives of residents throughout South Lake County (Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell and Winfield), from helping Crown Point Swim Club with funding for equipment for swimmers to improve performance to helping Humane Indiana with its efficiency and safety of the vet surgical center which benefits the clients and volunteers.
Unrestricted community grants are made possible by donors who create funds to support South Lake County causes and entrust the CPCF to allocate those funds to a broad range of community projects and needs.
Below are the recipients of the Sept. 1 grant cycle:
* 100 Club of Lake & Porter Counties - $1,500 to support families of fallen police and fire fighters.
* American Legion Post 101 - $2,600 to replace entry doors, providing updated building security, asphalt and ladies restroom improvements for patrons’ safety.
* Best Buddies - $2,000 to support Best Buddies school friendship chapters in Crown Point and open one new chapter at Eisenhower Elementary.
* Community Help Network, Inc. - $7,000 to support the “Buddy Bags” Program through newly established nonprofit.
* Crown Point Community Library - $4,390 to buy a unique book bike to improve outreach.
* Crown Point Swim Club - $3,000 for equipment for swimmers to improve performance.
* Dunes Dog Club Pets N Vets Program - $4,500 to support Pets N Vets program for vets in South Lake County.
* Girls on the Run of NWI - $2,500 to support the Girls on the Run program in South Lake County.
* Humane Indiana - $4,470 to increase the efficiency and safety of the vet surgical center that benefits the clients and volunteers.
* Indiana Ballet Theatre Northwest - $1,000 for renovation of the Arts Center entryway.
* Indiana Plan for Equal Employment, Inc. - $2,150 help in efforts to bring more awareness to a free construction awareness program through ads and increasing participation from South Lake region residents.
* Knights of Columbus Bike Project - $2,000 to cover the cost of bike parts to refurbish used bikes for needy families.
* Lake County Fairgrounds - $1,300 to buy pet waste bags for Lake County Fairgrounds.
* Lake Region Christian Assembly - $8,000 to support maintenance of pool and other activities used by campers.
* Lake of the Four Seasons Volunteer Fire Department - $5,000 to pay for a new LUCAS CPR machine.
* Mommy’s Haven - $8,800 to assist pregnant women seeking parenting options by providing physical, emotional and spiritual support during and after pregnancy.
* Phil’s Friends - $2,500 to increase the amount of care packages for the Hope Center in Crown Point.
* St. Michael Church Wheelchair Ramp Ministry - $2,000 to buy used metal wheelchair ramps for South Lake County residents.
* TeleHealth Access for Seniors - $1,000 to connect seniors to their physicians and doctors for telehealth sessions.
* TradeWinds Services - $5,100 to upgrade property landscaping at group home located in Crown Point.
* Winfield Township Trustee - $1,000 to improve nutritional needs for senior clients that use the Winfield Township Food Pantry.
The Crown Point Community Foundation (CPCF) awards grants from the unrestricted community funds held in the CPCF Endowment Fund three times a year. The three application cycles are Feb. 1, June 1 and Sept. 1.
Only one grant application per organization or agency will be eligible within a 12-month period. The CPCF Grant
Committee reviews all applications. The Crown Point Community Foundation is accepting grant applications online. To apply for a grant visit: cpcfgrants.communityforce.com. For more information about the CPCF, please visit the Crown Point Community Foundation’s website, www.thecpcf.org.
