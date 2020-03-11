Crown Point Community Foundation awards $93K in grants

CROWN POINT — For its Feb. 1 grant cycle, the Crown Point Community Foundation awarded 26 grants to organizations across South Lake County.
The $93,642 will help, "enrich the lives of residents throughout South Lake County," according to a new release from the foundation.
As a part of the grant funding, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department will be able to buy new tools to help increase community safety and the South Shore Arts to continue art instruction, exhibits and activities at the Crown Point branch, the release states.
The unrestricted community grants are made possible by donors who create funds to support South Lake County causes and entrust the CPCF to allocate those funds to a broad range of community projects and needs.
Recipients of the Feb. 1 grant cycle include:
- American Cancer Society, $1,400: Fund the mission of the Cancer Society.
- Campagna Academy, Inc., $1,500: Create a welcome center for disadvantaged youth and their families.
- Cedar Lake Historical Association, $2,500: Perform a professional museum exhibit redesign.
- Cedar Lake Youth Baseball, $4,000: Replace scoreboard on Minor Field, which no longer shows numbers due to wear and tear over the years.
- City of Crown Point Parks Department and Special Events, $8,000: Jerry Ross Hero tribute.
- Community Cancer Research Foundation, $500: Assist with the cost of a facilitator for cancer patients.
- Crown Point Community School Corp./Crown Point High School AP Testing, $3,000: Provide financial assistance to pay for AP Exams for students with financial need.
- Crown Point Community School Corp./Crown Point High School Transition Program/Bulldog Workshop, $1,000: Financial support to continue the Bulldog Bucks incentive program for Exceptional Learners.
- Crossroads YMCA, $3,000: Support Hub Run, which assists families with financial hardship to become members of the YMCA.
- Crown Point Babe Ruth, $5,000: Purchase a John Deere tractor 2025R to mow and maintain four full-size baseball fields.
- Food Bank of NWI, $2,846: Provide boxes filled with food to seniors on a fixed income.
- Franciscan Health Foundation, $5,000: Support the sixth annual Safe Kids Day.
- Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest, $750: Help facilitate a new partnership between Gabis and the Crown Point Community Library to train teens in environmental literacy.
- Hair for All Foundation Corp., $2,500: Match, increase funds available for wig reimbursement program and support patients suffering from hair loss.
- Lake County Sheriff's Department, $5,619: Funding for new tools that will increase the safety of the citizens of Lake County and the officers who serve and protect them.
- Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC), $5,000: First-responder training with emphasis in virtual reality training.
- Pack Away Hunger, $5,000: Help fund the production of 140,000 meals to feed the food insecure in Lake County and engage more than 300 community volunteers.
- Power Paws for Kids, $2,500: Help with annual expenses and purchase stand-up banners for advertisement of organization.
- South Point Community Church, $3,000: Match to help finish remodeling the teen center.
- South Shore Arts, $4,000: Secure funding to support South Shore Arts to continue quality art instruction, exhibits and activities at the Crown Point branch.
- St. Jude House, Inc., $12,000: Renovation of children’s TV room/family room to meet client needs.
- St. Mary Catholic Community School, $3,278: Provide funds to implement an innovative music program.
- Timothy Ball Elementary PTO, $5,000: Support phase one of updating the current playground, making it accessible to all children, including children with special needs.
- Wabash Center, $3,750: Provide summer programming to children with disabilities and special needs who cannot be accommodated in other inclusive programs.
- Wittenberg Village, $2,999: Provide a new activity computer for the residents of the long-term care facility.
The next grant cycle is June 1. Only one grant application per organization is permitted every year. For more information, visit www.thecpcf.org.