Crown Point Community Foundation awards $93K in grants

CROWN POINT — For its Feb. 1 grant cycle, the Crown Point Community Foundation awarded 26 grants to organizations across South Lake County.

The $93,642 will help, "enrich the lives of residents throughout South Lake County," according to a new release from the foundation.

As a part of the grant funding, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department will be able to buy new tools to help increase community safety and the South Shore Arts to continue art instruction, exhibits and activities at the Crown Point branch, the release states.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The unrestricted community grants are made possible by donors who create funds to support South Lake County causes and entrust the CPCF to allocate those funds to a broad range of community projects and needs.

Recipients of the Feb. 1 grant cycle include: