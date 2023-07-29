CROWN POINT —Crown Point Police have partnered with the Crown Point Library for several years hosting special programs for families at Bulldog Park.

Are they popular? Book on it.

"The programs at Bulldog Park have been a great way for our community to connect with the city and the library,” Crown Point Mayor Pete Land said.

"Crown Point Library Director Julie Crown Point Library Director Julie Wendorf and her team do a great job of organizing the event, and our team has enjoyed participating," Land said.

"Our partnership with the library grows stronger every year and is a prime example of 'Building a Stronger Community from Within,' the city's motto.

Crown Point PACE Director Adam Graper has seen the results.

“Last year, we hosted a movie night series at Bulldog Park in partnership with the library, which saw an overwhelming response from the community. We also partnered to host the Tour of Lights at the Library last year. This year, it made sense to expand that partnership by bringing back the movie nights and adding on the summer storytimes.

It's rewarding to bring free, family-friendly event to the community, he added.

Hosting at Bulldog Park allowed the library to partner with the city to present some community helper- focused story times this summer highlighting firefighters, police officers, mayor, and public works,” Wendorf said.

“Although this is the first year for story times at Bulldog Park, the library and city partnered for an outdoor movie series last year and this year in programs well-received by the community.