It’s all about the corn at the Corn Roast in Crown Point June 7 and 8, an event that marks the beginning of summer.
Presented by the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce, it’s a long tradition of community fun. To make it more exciting, the 2019 Corn Roast long a fixture in the Crown Point Courthouse Square Historic District, is moving a block to the new Franciscan Health Pavilion at Bulldog Park. An abandoned brownfield on West Street next to Wheeler Middle School, the two-acre property's transformation into a lovely park is reason enough to celebrate.
Besides favorites such as the Kids Zone, open from 4-9 p.m. Friday and noon-9 p.m. Saturday, Dolly’s Parade with Princesses at 1 p.m. on Saturday and the beloved Corn on the Cob Eating Contest, attendees also can enjoy the park’s splash pads, an amphitheater/band shell that can accommodate 1,500 people for concerts and theater performances.
But corn is king of the two-day event. Sweet and succulent, cooked in its husks, then roasted on the grill, seasoned just with a sprinkling of salt and pepper and then slathered, if you wish—and who doesn’t?—with butter.
The corn comes from Bill’s Produce in Griffith, and the South Lake County Shrine Club has been roasting it for the festival for 49 years, according to Shriner John Cotton.
“The Shriners are the ones who started this,” he said.
“The Corn Roast Committee and the Crossroads Chamber are excited to bring back tradition with the Annual Corn Roast, while also highlighting the brand-new facility in Crown Point’s downtown — Bulldog Park,” said Erika Dahl, director of the South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority and co-chair of the event. “Families can still expect delicious food — including buttered corn on the cob, Dolly's Parade for kids, games, live music and a beer garden as well as an expanded footprint, ample nearby parking and a splash pad on Saturday — weather permitting. We have two new bands this year that will play a variety of music under the amphitheater/band shelland our hard-working volunteers will be pouring until 10:30 p.m.”
Crown Point Mayor David Uran describes having the park so close to the magnificent Romanesque Revival and Classical style courthouse built in 1878 as creating an amazing synergy.
“Once the property became ours, we worked with the school for better parking and so now when we have an event downtown it won’t take away parking spaces nor will having an event at Bulldog Park,” he said, noting all this makes events much more accessible for attendees and less frustrating for those going downtown.
DeAnn Sanders, lead singer of PRX (Party Rock Xperience), a five-piece variety dance band performing Top 40 music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, at the new amphitheater, said she likes playing at the Corn Roast for a variety of reasons.
“We really like the many, many people that we meet,” she said. “We also appreciate the fact that it is an outside venue and the ages are not limited as in bar venues. It is so cute how children get up and dance to the live music and of course we love the corn. LOL.”
Richard Day, co-chair for the last seven years, describes the Corn Roast as a well-attended event that continues to attract more people every year.
The Corn Roast “has hints of summer and gives people that great feeling of finally it’s summer,” said Richard Day, senior vice president, Treasury Management Division manager of Centier Bank and Corn Roast cochair for seven years. “This year, with it being in Bulldog Park, everyone is wondering what’s it going to be like. It’ll be even better. You’ll still have food vendors, drinks, bands, kids’ activities and you’re only a block away from the square. We don’t have to shut down the roads like we have in the past when it was on the square but we’re still bringing 7,000 to 8,000 people to Crown Point. I think it’s going to be better for everyone. After all we have more features in the park—all of which are making Crown Point one of the best communities around.”
Jane Lazzara, a veterinarian at Animal Urgent Care in Crown Point, which is hosting the beer garden for the first time, is looking forward to the interaction with community members.
“The Corn Roast is a widely known and well attended event in NWI, and I am excited to be a part of the festivities,” she said.
“The Corn Roast has something for each member of the family,” said Reid Rhodes, financial adviser, Edward Jones Investment in Crown Point. “With events from Dolly's Parade to a corn-on-the-cob eating contest, people of all ages can find entertainment.
Rhodes, along with Alyse Houghton of Edward Jones Investments, is a corporate sponsor of the Corn Roast.
“We decided to get involved because the corn roast is a staple in the Crown Point community,” he said.
“I really like that it is a two-day festival now allowing families to enjoy the event as well,” Sarah Ste. Marie, owner of Ste. Marie Concessions, which has been part of the Corn Roast’s food scene for nine years, said, noting that the festival used to span two weekends. “The Crossroads Chamber of Commerce has really brought new and exciting changes to the event from bounce houses to great bands and a very well planned lay-out that accommodates the huge crowd. With the new location I am sure the chamber has created a wonderful event time for all.”
Though Cotton said the Shriners don’t have time to enjoy the activities a because they’re busy roasting corn, he thinks it’s great how excited and happy everyone, no matter their age, is to be there. Just being part of that and contributing to the fun is enough for the hardworking Shriners.
Now with Bulldog Park, Crown Point is a city for all the seasons.
“We’d love for residents and visitors who skated under the pavilion in Bull Dog Park this winter to enjoy park and pavilion space this summer at the Corn Roast,” said Dahl.
Getting corny: Fresh corn adds standout flavor to various dishes
Farms, grocery stores and farm stands have bushels of corn available now. According to the Indiana Harvest Calendar for U-Pick Farms, sweet corn is at its prime from mid-July through the end of August.
In addition to eating the delicious vegetable off the cob, home cooks can find many ways to incorporate corn into all sorts of dishes from soups and salads to preserves, casseroles and main entrees.
The experts at farmflavor.com offer a variety of tips for picking and cooking corn.
"When choosing fresh corn from the grocery store, choose corn with bright green husks. Feel the kernels through the husks or tear back the husk to peek at the corn. (Careful, though, as tearing the husk shortens the shelf life of the corn.) Select ears with kernels in tightly packed rows and moist, pale yellow silk peeking out of the ear," states the Farm Flavor website.
For those who want to can or freeze corn, food experts say it's not a difficult thing to do. In Lianna Krisoff's book "Canning for a New Generation," the author writes that canning corn is one of her "simple pleasures."
Krisoff said home cooks who want to freeze corn can blanch the ears of corn and then proceed in taking it off the cob to freeze it. "After removing all the kernels from each cob, hold the cob at a shallow angle to the cutting board and use the blade of the knife to scrape as much of the pulp from the cob as you can without getting any of the tough cob fibers. Pack the corn into small containers, leaving 1-inch headspace (corn expands in the freezer) or into small freezer bags, and freeze for up to 1 year," she says.
Looking for a few good recipes to use the pounds of corn you've picked or gotten from a friendly neighbor? Try the following recipes.
Grilled Corn Salad With Toasted Cumin Dressing
Slow Cooker Ricotta Rosemary Creamed Corn
Corn Gazpacho with Garlic Croutons
Grilled Mexican Street Corn
Tomato Corn Bake with Havarti
2 ears fresh corn (1 1/2 cups kernels)
1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/3 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 cup (4 ounces) Wisconsin havarti cheese*, grated
1-2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves, chopped
DIRECTIONS: Heat oven to 425 degrees. Cut corn kernels from cob. Place corn and tomatoes in roasting pan, drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat. Sprinkle with garlic. Roast 20 to 25 minutes until beginning to brown, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile in small bowl, combine mayonnaise, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Remove corn mixture from oven and pour into a 1-quart casserole dish. Add mayonnaise mixture, havarti and basil. Return to oven to melt cheese, about 5 minutes.
*Butterkäse, fontina or Monterey jack may be substituted.
(From The Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board)
Fire-Grilled Corn on the Cob
4 ears of corn
1/4 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons heavy cream
1 pinch of salt
4 tablespoons of grated parmesan
1 teaspoon of paprika
For Crema Sauce:
Mix sour cream, heavy cream and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside.
For Corn on the Cob:
Select corn with a moist stem, and glossy, pale yellow silk. Pull back the husk so you have a handle for the finished product.
Place ears of corn on the grill with a low-heat.
Give the corn a quarter turn every 4 to 5 minutes. The cooking process should take about 15-20 minutes, depending on your grill temperature.
While corn is grilling, add grated parmesan and paprika to a medium sized bowl and mix to combine.
Take corn off the grill and brush it with crema sauce, then sprinkle on parmesan and paprika mixture.
Recipe serves 4
(Inspired by LongHorn Steakhouse’s menu)
Gouda Shrimp Salad with Acai Dressing
1 1/2 cups whole wheat or farro
3/4 cup acai juice
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons honey
1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
Salt and pepper
1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined
3 cups kale or micro-greens, coarsely chopped
1 cup red bell peppers, thinly sliced
2 cups corn kernels
6 ounces Wisconsin smoked gouda cheese, diced
3 tablespoons basil, chopped
2 tablespoons chia seeds
DIRECTIONS: Cover farro with water and soak 12 hours or overnight. Drain.
Bring 1 quart water to boil in a medium saucepan. Add farro and bring to boil; reduce heat to medium and cook until tender, about 30 to 35 minutes. Drain and cool.
In glass measuring cup, combine juices and honey. Slowly whisk in 1/4 cup olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Pour 1/4 cup of this mixture into gallon zipper bag and add shrimp. Marinate 30 minutes to overnight. Refrigerate remaining dressing mixture until ready to use.
In medium skillet, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat. Add shrimp and marinade from bag and sauté 2-3 minutes, turning as needed. Add greens, peppers and corn; sauté, stirring frequently until shrimp is full cooked.
Combine farro with shrimp mixture and cool. When ready to serve, add reserved dressing, gouda cheese and basil. Season with salt and pepper; sprinkle with chia seeds.
You may substitute spelt berries if you cannot find whole wheat or farro. You may substitute pomegranate, cherry or your favorite juice for the acai juice.
(From The Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board)
Cheesy Corn and Fontina-Stuffed Bread Bites
12 small Kaiser or other dinner rolls
2 cups (8 ounces) Wisconsin fontina cheese, shredded
1 1/2 cups fresh corn kernels
1 shallot, minced
2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
1 jalapeño pepper, minced
1/2 cup mayonnaise
Salt and black pepper
DIRECTIONS: Heat oven to 350 degrees.
With small knife, cut out 1 1/2-inch-wide circle in top of each roll and pick out bread to create small well, leaving at least 1/2 inch of bread at bottom. Set aside.
In medium bowl, combine shredded fontina, corn kernels, shallot, cilantro, jalapeño pepper and mayonnaise.
Mix well to combine. Season with salt and pepper.
Spoon about 1/4 cup mixture into each roll so mixture fills well and is mounded over top. Bake 20 minutes.
Remove from oven and serve immediately.
Alternatively, you may prepare on the grill. Heat grill to medium-low indirect heat. Place large piece of foil over grill grates. Place rolls on foil and cover grill for 5 minutes or until cheese has melted and rolls are slightly toasted. Remove and serve immediately.
(From Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board)
Mexican Grilled Corn
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
3 tablespoons sour cream or Mexican crema
1/4 cup cotija cheese, divided
1 teaspoon finely minced garlic
1 teaspoon ancho or chipotle chili powder
8 ears shucked corn
2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter
1 lime, halved
Smoked paprika (optional) and additional lime wedges to garnish
DIRECTIONS: Preheat the grill to medium high.
In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise; sour cream; 3 tablespoons of the cheese; garlic and chili powder. Transfer the mixture to a plate, and spread it out a bit.
Brush the corn with the melted butter. Grill the corn for 8 minutes, until it is nicely browned in spots. Roll the corn in the mayo mixture, and place on a serving platter. Squeeze the lime over the corn, sprinkle with the remaining tablespoon of cheese, then sprinkle with smoked paprika if desired. Add the lime wedges, and serve immediately. Makes 4 to 8 servings
(From The Associated Press)