CROWN POINT — The Crown Point City Council has put an apparent end to plans for a duplex-style subdivision at 1800 E. 113th Ave., directly east of Edgewater Subdivision on the east side of Mississippi Street.
Ruperto Cazares, owner of that five-acre property currently zoned A-1 agricultural, filed a petition with the city’s Plan Commission to change that zoning to R-2 residential. In that petition, Cazares proposed building nine duplexes with two to three units per acre. That subdivision would have featured a frontage road providing limited access onto Mississippi Street.
The City Council rejected those plans Tuesday night.
If the zoning change had been approved, a special use variance would have been needed for the two-family dwellings currently on the property.
At its Aug. 13 Plan Commission public hearing, that rezoning petition received an unfavorable recommendation which was passed on to the City Council.
“We tried to work with the petitioner, but he was unwilling to work with us,” Anthony Schlueter, planning administrator, told the City Council.
He said the unfavorable recommendation stemmed from two points:
• This type of development is not consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan. That plan calls for single-family residential, not mixed residential, according to the report filed by John Marshall, Plan Commission president.
• In addition, the most desirable use of that land would be R-1 single-family housing, that report noted.
Neither Cazares nor his attorneys attended the City Council meeting, Schlueter pointed out.
“The council needs to take action tonight,” said Crown Point Mayor David Uran.
Council member Robert Clemons, 2nd District, made the motion to “affirm the unfavorable recommendation” of the Plan Commission, which was seconded by Carol Drasga, 5th District council member.
Also voting in favor of that motion were J.J. Wigmore, Council-At-Large; Chad Jeffries, 1st District and Andrew Kyres, 3rd District.
Council members Scott Evorik, Council-At-Large, and Laura Sauerman, 4th District, were absent from Tuesday’s meeting.