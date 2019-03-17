CROWN POINT — Sunday started off snowy white, but it wasn’t long before Main Street was lined with green.
It was a festival-like atmosphere in the city’s downtown as Crown Point hosted its large St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
The event was capped off with the 12th annual lighted parade down Main Street. It’s the only nighttime St. Patrick’s Day parade in Northwest Indiana.
Mayor David Uran said it’s just one of the reasons that makes Crown Point’s downtown unique.
It was clear many children couldn’t wait for the event to get underway.
“Start the parade, people,” one girl yelled from the crowd.
While people waited for the parade to start, children took advantage of the opportunity to dance and play on Main Street while it was closed.
As the sky grew darker, the excitement grew larger for the children.
Some began shouting, “The parade is coming, the parade is coming,” as they saw lights from the floats come closer.
The children, many of whom were clutching glow sticks and lighted toys, then began yelling out for candy as the sweet treats were tossed from vehicles.
Jeffrey Varner, of Crown Point, was among those lined up downtown for the parade.
Varner said he and his family have come out to watch the parade on several occasions, and they have enjoyed the event.
“Always something to do in the square,” Varner said.
The parade featured 32 floats, and the city intentionally chose that number to represent the 32 counties in Ireland.
“That’s how we do it in Crown Point,” Uran said.
There were plenty of other ways to celebrate the holiday prior to the parade taking place.
A corned beef and cabbage dinner was held at the Crown Point Fire Station. It attracted such a large crowd that they sold out.
The Hometown Happenings’ St. Pat’s Pre-Parade One Miler also took place, and people cheered as the runners and walkers made their way along Main Street.
“Just another event to make Crown Point happening tonight,” Uran said.