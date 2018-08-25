CROWN POINT —Three years ago, at the tender age of 6, Madisyn Wimple was upset with the negativity she saw on the news toward police officers.
“Why are people being so mean to the officers who protect us?” Madisyn asked her mother, Shaya Wimple.
That year in July, during her Crown Point neighborhood’s annual garage sale, Madisyn decided to open a lemonade stand raising money to buy lunch for local first responders.
Madisyn told her mother “people can have a cookie and lemonade for whatever they can afford and we will take the money and buy lunch for our officers as a thank you. I think it would be nice to let them know we care.”
Madisyn, now 9, and her sister Abigail, 6, worked the lemonade stand. This year, younger sister Avery, 3, joined in.
The community response has been amazing. Madisyn raised $273 this year nearly doubling last year’s sales, her mother said.
On a recent Sunday Madisyn, accompanied by her sisters, mother and dad, Ryan, delivered lunch to the Crown Point police and fire stations. The grateful firefighters gave the girls Crown Point Fire Department patches and red firefighter hats. At the Police Department, officer Stephen Meese let the girls sit in his squad car and showed them how the lights and sirens work.
Crown Point Police Chief Pete Land said Madisyn is well known by his officers.
“We appreciate so much all she does for us,” Land said. “We know the effort she and her family put in simply to show their support for the officers. Seeing her at her lemonade stand and walking into the police department with food she's worked hard to put together is such an inspiration. She's such a great kid.”
Generosity extends beyond law enforcement
Madisyn’s generosity extends beyond law enforcement. This October marks the fourth year she is collecting items for St. Jude House.
When Madisyn was turning 6, she wanted to collect donations instead of receiving gifts. Madisyn told her mother, “I have everything I need so I want to collect toys for kids that don’t have what I do.”
Madisyn’s mother read descriptions of local charitable organizations to her. Madisyn selected St. Jude House, a Crown Point shelter for victims of domestic violence and their families.
Madisyn told her mother she chose St. Jude House “because they help people like you when you were little.”
Shaya Wimple was raised in and out of foster homes until she was adopted at 15.
“I have always raised the girls to know that they are very lucky little girls to have a warm home, clothes, healthy food and abundance of toys as I was not raised that way,” Shaya Wimple said. “I try to keep them very humble knowing that there are less fortunate people in the world and we have to be grateful for what we have. So when I explained that St. Jude House helps women and children who get hurt and need a place to go for safety and how some of them come in with nothing but the clothes on their back, she associated that with me being hurt and needing a place of safety in a foster home and remembered me telling her of a story where one home I went to, all I had were a couple outfits and a doll in a pillow case to my name.”
The first year Madisyn collected one box of toys from her party guests. The second year the family printed and distributed flyers throughout the subdivision. The third year she and her mother enlisted the help of a few businesses and Madisyn’s school.
“With their help and the help of the party guests we collected two SUVs packed full of donations,” Shaya Wimple said. “This year she will do it again and wants to expand her reach further to make it the best year yet.”
Shaya Wimple is proud of her daughter.
“She is such a humble little girl,” Shaya Wimple said. “For her to be able to think of these (efforts) at 6-years-old and not only start both of them but then to continue to do it each year and give back to her community is truly remarkable in my eyes. She is a true example that you are never too young to make a difference. She is role model for her little sisters and I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
Former St. Jude House Executive Director Linda C. Perez describes Madisyn and her mom as “amazing.”
“She is such a wonderful mother raising such compassionate daughters,” Perez said.