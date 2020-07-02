You are the owner of this article.
Crown Point holds off on summer events
Crown Point holds off on summer events

Crown Point Car Cruise 2018

Participants admire a variety of cars during a Crown Point car cruise in 2018.

 Times file photo

CROWN POINT — Summer fun is on hold while officials rethink popular events.

Following Gov. Eric Holcomb announcing Wednesday the state's reopening plan has been paused, Crown Point is also pressing pause on some of its well-attended summer events. 

In a news release Thursday, Special Events Administrator Diana Bosse said events including the Taste of Crown Point, the city's concert series and car cruise have all been postponed to an undetermined date.

"We will have announcements of these rescheduled events once we enter into Stage 5," Bosse said in the release. "We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding. Our priority is the health and safety of our residents, businesses and guests."

For more information, contact the Special Events department at 219-662-3290.

