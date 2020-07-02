Crown Point holds off on summer events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Summer fun is on hold while officials rethink popular events.

Following Gov. Eric Holcomb announcing Wednesday the state's reopening plan has been paused, Crown Point is also pressing pause on some of its well-attended summer events.

In a news release Thursday, Special Events Administrator Diana Bosse said events including the Taste of Crown Point, the city's concert series and car cruise have all been postponed to an undetermined date.

"We will have announcements of these rescheduled events once we enter into Stage 5," Bosse said in the release. "We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding. Our priority is the health and safety of our residents, businesses and guests."

For more information, contact the Special Events department at 219-662-3290.

