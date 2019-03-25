CROWN POINT — Although it is 183 years old, Crown Point is still pretty spry for its age.
“It has grown up to be more than a quaint little town,” Mayor Dave Uran said.
Not that it has totally lost its quaint little town ambience. Its old county courthouse, now filled with shops instead of lawyers and county officials, anchors a downtown square that has a nice mix of the old and the new while preserving the historic qualities that have made the city a popular place visit as well as to live and do business.
While the historic downtown district continues to evolve and be a popular destination, the opening of the Sportsplex on the city’s east side has made Crown Point a popular sports tourism center as well offering both indoor and outdoor activities.
“It has opportunity for business investment, and it’s a one-stop shop for everybody,” Uran said. “This year we will have an announcement for our first hotel, but, when you start to break things down, we have four-star quality schools, and we’ve been recognized for many years for our very low crime rate and all the amenities we offer.
“All of these things are a recipe for success, and our property values go up each year. We have a state-of-the-art safety facility with the police, fire and EMS, so, in addition to the low crime rate, the quality of our public safety overall is tops.”
The city has seen new investment in business and commercial and residential development skyrocket. Uran said three years ago the city had $81 million in new investment. That grew to $107 million in 2017 and to more than $160 million in new development. The developers are attracted to the improvements the city has made to bring more people in to live and sample the rich cornucopia of things the city has to offer.
“Government’s role is to provide the quality of life so people will want to be here,” he said. “We’ve added things like Bulldog Park downtown, which has a bandshell, skating pavilion and recreation center for people to gather. It’s a huge attraction for people in the downtown, and it helps preserve property values for the city as a whole.
“With the help of the council and the Board of Public Works and Safety, we are embarking on a $25 million utility upgrade to continue to produce quality water for the next two or three decades and preserve another quality of life that will protect our community’s property values.”
The improvements also include 109th Avenue east of Broadway where, over the next couple of years, the city will partner with a private developer to relieve a long-standing traffic problem and make the area around the interchange with Interstate 65 and farther east more attractive and feasible for the planned major investments in commercial and other development. All these improvements are being done without going to the taxpayers for money.
“The average cost of the homes being built in the city has grown from $250,000 to $336,000 in the last three years. This also helps raise the value of existing homes. Collectively, we have $1.8 billion in overall assessed value, which enables us to have the lowest municipal tax rate in the county.”
The city provides plenty of activities and events to attract visitors, ranging from the area’s only St. Patrick’s Day parade, a July 4th parade and Octoberfest to farmers markets, a corn roast and, from May through September, weekly car cruises that draw hundreds of classic car enthusiasts to the downtown. It even has something to offer the area’s canine residents with a dog park.
Uran said the city offers something to do almost every day of the week for just about everybody, but added, with the addition of the new Bulldog Park, the city expects to be able to offer even more.
Jeff Ban, of DVG engineering consultants, is a former city official and now a frequent consultant who became a resident for many of the reasons cited by Uran.
“There’s a lot of residential products to look at and a lot of things going on,” Ban said. “That’s one of the reasons I moved here. The schools have a great reputation and they have great athletic and academic performances.
“The city has grown in a lot of different ways in terms of the things it provides for residents and businesses that make their living here,” Ban added. “It has a variety of recreation options the city made with 10s of millions of dollars the city and the White family invested to bring people in. It has created a quality of life people like.”
The Lake County Fairgrounds being located in the city provides amenities hard to duplicate by other communities, he said.
“My wife and I walk there and participate in the fair. The fairgrounds is a gem that I don’t know if all the people realize, the way families congregate in and around the fairground and its activities."
Crown Point is one of the fastest-growing cities in the state, and that has brought business growth, Ban said, both in terms of the number of people moving into the city and the rising median family income, which attracts still more businesses.
“A lot of communities become bedroom communities, but Crown Point has been able to provide good wage-earning jobs and other commercial and manufacturing development. As it has grown, other things needed to support the community, like health care, have come too with both Community Hospital and Franciscan Hospital growing their services to serve Crown Point and the communities around it.
“The last component is the commercial and retail development, which we’ve seen with the growth of the Beacon Hill district along with the expected hotel, Lakeshore Bone and Joint breaking ground and the four-story office building at Summit Street and Broadway. They all work together as one big system.”
Uran said, “Working together has enabled us to grow and prosper. The number of vacancies in our buildings is very low, but we still have raw land to be developed. We have a master plan for housing and retail and industrial growth that we are following to lead us to an even stronger tomorrow.
“Everybody is pulling their own weight, from the city to the residents to the businesses. It’s why we were voted the No. 1 place to live in The Times poll for nine years running.”
Despite its age, Crown Point is still turning heads.