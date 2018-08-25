Crown Point Latin Club earns achievements at National Convention 2018

Twenty-one Crown Point High School students, eleven Senior Classical League former Crown Point graduates, and one Crown Point High School Latin Club sponsor gathered together with at the 65th annual National Junior Classical League Convention held at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Students competed in academic, graphic art, creative art, and athletic events. The Indiana delegation placed third in the nation among medium chapters on the “Rock ’n’ Roll JCL” spirit day, led by Indiana JCL (IJCL) 2nd Vice President Kayla Apking of Crown Point High School. In the state publication contest, Indiana earned third place with the newsletter Veritas et Scientia, written by IJCL Editor Maddie Johnson of Crown Point High School. In the sports competitions, Indiana earned first place in the boys relay, second in the girls relay, third in ultimate Frisbee, fourth in basketball, and fourth in volleyball.
Students also attended many educational colloquia throughout the week and participated in a community service project which involved reusing plastic bags to construct sleeping mats to be given to the homeless in the Cincinnati area.
In addition, seven Crown Point students represented Indiana in the National Latin Certamen Tournament held at convention, a Jeopardy-like competition with questions covering a range of topics about the ancient world. The novice team consisted of Joey Bell, Aidan Gregg, and Miles Vickers, all of Crown Point. Crown Point’s Toni Bunch, Joseph Burke, and Lukas Denney competed at the intermediate level. At the advanced level, Kayla Apking of Crown Point competed for Indiana.
Crown Point High School’s Latin Club was named as a national member of the Century Club with well over 100 students involved. A first place was earned in the chapter publicity contest for Best Club Swag, submission by Emma Maddack. In the local publications contest the Crown Point newsletter Tempus Canis (Time of the Dog) earned 8th place. A fifth place was also received for the chapter’s scrapbook, created by Ava Dailey. First year student Miles Vickers earned a first place in the Weapons and Armor competition with his authentic handmade replica of a Roman sword.
Top five places were achieved by the following students: Kayla Apking, Jessica Bao, Joey Bell, Olivia Bianco, Ava Dailey, Dugan Dailey, Lukas Denney, Ethan Dosen, Tyler Huitsing, Maddie Johnson, Zack Matijevich, Julie Tran, Miles Vickers, Hannah Walley.