Crown Point Latin Club wins state again

The Crown Point Latin Club was named overall state champion at the 766th annual Indiana Junior Classical league State Convention at Indiana University. Besides the competitions at individual, team and club levels, there was a talent show and pizza party.
Individually, students received 41 individual first-place awards and brought home 173 awards for top five placings. Joseph Burke, Lukas Denney and Abhi Nimmagadda received individual achievement trophies in Academic Testing; Olivia Budzevski, Joseph Burke and Abhi Nimmagadda received individual achievement trophies in Creative Arts; and Julie Tran received an individual achievement trophy in Graphic Arts. In addition, Rebekah Maddack, a former CPHS Latin student, was also awarded the IJCL Distinguished Service Award for her dedication and service to the Junior Classical League on the local, state, and national level. Four recent Crown Point Latin graduates were also elected to serve as officers for the Indiana Senior Classical League: Casey Akers, Alex Rettker, Skyler Sheck and Susie Szymanski.
In the much-anticipated Certamen competition (a Jeopardy-style quiz game), the novice, intermediate and advanced teams all advanced to the final rounds of their respective levels. In the final competition, the novice team (first-year students) and intermediate team (second-year students) came home with the first place trophies in their levels. By virtue of their state championship, members of the novice and intermediate teams have earned automatic spots on the state team competing at the NJCL National Convention this summer. Members competing on the novice team were Jacqueline Bozinovski, Abigail Edwards, Gracie Kenda, Isabella Olson, Alex Pearman, Luke Sherman and Ella Wrigley. Members competing on the intermediate team were Joseph Bell, Ana Gramosli, Aidan Gregg, Abhi Nimmagadda, Gigi Sapienza and Jake Thunberg. Students competing on the advanced team this year were Jessica Bao, Olivia Bianco, Toni Bunch, Joe Burke, Lukas Denney, Julie Tran and Alex Werner.
At the club level, Crown Point won the overall sweepstakes trophy for large chapters, and earned second in the Helen Wampler Spirit Award (entry compiled by Jasmin Romero, Consul) and second in Delegate Spirit (led by Isabelle Kalil). The next competition is the National Junior Classical League Convention July 26-31 at North Dakota State University in Fargo, North Dakota. For more information on this event, see www.njcl.org.