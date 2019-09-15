CROWN POINT — A 57-year-old Crown Point man died from blunt force trauma after an accident late Saturday in Thayer.
The man, identified as Dennis Smolek, was pronounced dead at 7:48 p.m. The accident occurred in the 1200 block of N State Road 55, according to a news release from the Lake County coroner's office.
The coroner was dispatched to the scene at 8 p.m.
Other agencies involved included Lake County Sheriff's department, Newton County Sheriff's department and Newton County EMS.
Check back for updates as they become available.