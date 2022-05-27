Crown Point man dies in U.S. 231, I-65 crash, police say

CROWN POINT — A Crown Point man lost his life and two others were injured following a crash at U.S. 231 and Interstate 65 Thursday night.

First responders were called at 8:59 p.m. to the wreck, where a silver 2003 Mitsubishi and a red 2018 Ford vehicle were found at the Crown Point intersection, said Crown Point Chief of Police Pete Land.

Police said preliminary investigations show the Mitsubishi was driving east on U.S. 231 and the Ford was trying to turn left at the traffic light to enter the northbound I-65 ramp. The two vehicle collided resulting in serious injuries.

A 29-year-old Crown Point man suffered fatal injuries and his identity has not yet been released pending family notification. A 22-year-old Gary woman who was a passenger in the man's vehicle also had multiple serious injuries. Her current condition has not been released.

The driver of the Ford, a 42-year-old Kouts man, was also injured.

"This is a very tragic crash scene," Land said. "Our crash reconstruction team will be continuing the investigation to determine every aspect of the accident."

The wreck caused lengthy closures Thursday night at the intersection of U.S. 231 and I-65, including the northbound entrance and exit ramps at the I-65 247 exit.

Indiana State Police, Crown Point Emergency Management, and the Indiana Department of Transportation were called to assist Crown Point police and firefighters. Police said more information will be released as the investigation continues.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.