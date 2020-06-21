Crown Point man killed in motorcycle crash, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SCHERERVILLE — A 24-year-old Crown Point man died in a motorcycle crash late Saturday on U.S. 41.

Schererville Police were dispatched around 10:53 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 41 and Moraine Trace. Preliminary investigation and witness statements indicate a motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed south on U.S. 41., Cmdr. Jeff Cook said.

The motorcyclist entered the left turn lane where a vehicle was stopped in traffic. The driver traveled between the vehicle and raised concrete median, ultimately striking both, Cook said.

The motorcylist was then thrown from the vehicle and into the left northbound lane of U.S. 41, and was run over by a vehicle, Cook said.

The Lake County coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene.

