HAMMOND — A man driving a motorcycle was killed after losing control and hitting a semi Saturday.
Michael Anco, 29, of Crown Point, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
According to officials, about 5:50 p.m. Anco was driving a 1995 Honda CBR900 motorcycle on northbound Kennedy Avenue to the eastbound Interstate 80/94 ramp when he failed to negotiate the curve on the ramp, crossed through the gore area (marked area that separate the ramp from the interstate mainline) at the bottom of the ramp, went into the right lane and struck a 2015 Freightliner pulling a box trailer.
Anco was ejected off the motorcycle and was run over by the semi's box trailer, police said. The motorcycle came to a final rest on the outer shoulder.
Anco was wearing a helmet and protective clothing.
The driver of the semi, Umbetov Arman, 36, of Panama City Beach, Florida, was not injured.
The northbound Kennedy to I-80/94 eastbound ramp and the right two lanes of I-80/94 were closed for an investigation and cleanup. All lanes were reopened about 9:30 p.m., police said.
Assisting to the scene were Troopers Lawrence McFarrin, Kurtis Jones, Alissa Partyka and Corey Adam, Sergeant Dan Leslie, Lake County coroner, Hammond police and fire departments, INDOT and Bert’s Towing.