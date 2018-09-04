CROWN POINT — Converting the Hallmark building on Main Street to a child care center has been hailed a "miracle." The project is moving forward six months after the Crown Point City Council denied tax abatement to the planners. The building has sat vacant for more than a decade.
A city official said the petitioners have a building permit to begin construction of Kiddie Academy.
Petitioners for the former Hallmark building sought a designation for the site as an economic revitalization area that would have made it eligible for tax abatement.
It was a move supported by Crown Point Mayor Dave Uran and Crown Point City Councilman Bob Clemons but neither could get the full council to support the designation.
Rahul Patel, one of the petitioners, said they decided to move forward with the project despite denial of the tax abatement.
"We feel a strong commitment to the brand and we believe in the project," Patel said.
"We are determined to make it work. We will move forward."
In recent days, a fence has gone up around the property at Main and Summit streets, indicating work will be underway outside.
Patel said they are working to prepare the site and laying out the areas where there will be doors and windows, removing old shrubbery and working on the storm water detention area.
“It’s a Kiddie Academy miracle,” said Dan Rohaley, chairman of the Crown Board of Zoning Appeals and vice president of the Crown Point Plan Commission.
“I am so thrilled this project is proceeding. The owners worked very hard to get the project to groundbreaking, and I truly believe the citizens of Crown Point will be delighted with the outcome at that highly visible corner of North Main Street," he said.
Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said Patel is one of several petitioners, all of whom are related.
"They are totally rehabbing that building inside and out," Schlueter said. "They are repairing the roof and there will be plenty of parking. They are going to fence the entire area. It's going to look very nice. They have gotten approval for the day care at that location. They are going to start off small with about 30 kids and move it to 60, then increasing it until they reach their maximum.
"They have a special use permit for the day care. They have been working on the interior of the building. They put up a temporary fence so they can start the exterior of the land. The investment into that land is substantial, about $2.5 million to $3 million."
The Hallmark building has been empty for more than a decade.
Late last year, the petitioners were awarded a $25,000 grant from the city's Redevelopment Commission to update the facade.
The Kiddie Academy will accept children who are six weeks to 12 years old. As the building gets closer to completion, Patel said they will begin pre-enrolling students. The maximum number of youngsters the academy will be able to accept is 193, depending on state licensure.