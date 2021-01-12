Crown Point officials hope to open Bulldog Park ice rink in February

CROWN POINT — During his monthly Tuesday Talks forum via Zoom, Crown Point Mayor David Uran, along with city department heads, addressed residents' concerns about ice skating at Bulldog Park and discussed upcoming projects.
Last week, the city announced in a press release the Timothy J. Grzych Ice Rink at the Franciscan Health Pavilion at Bulldog Park would remain closed throughout January due to current COVID-19 restrictions.
In the past few days, Uran said a lot of information has been shared on Facebook and social media about the announcement.
Uran said the NHL-sized hockey rink, also used for open skating, operates through an expensive chiller system, and with COVID-19 restrictions limiting social gatherings, "the maximum requirements we can have on those facilities don't pay for the operations of having ice," he said.
"Since day one, no residential tax dollars have gone into Bulldog Park for the operations or the construction of this facility," Uran said. "As we move forward, we want to make sure that that is self-sufficient, so revenue coming in pays for its facility."
Uran later added: "We certainly don't want to take away from the other revenue buckets, or the other buckets of dollars that come to the city, and supplement something that's more of a seasonal, extracurricular activity that really is not deemed as a priority, so to say, for how the city is going to operate tax dollars and other revenue dollars coming from the city."
Uran said he knows the decision to keep the rink closed is "disappointing," but the city hopes to open the rink in February, if COVID-19 restrictions allow.
"I hear all the different kinds of scenarios out there that the virus is at a certain level and death rates and all this stuff, guys, we're not going to be the test pilot ... There's no playbook on this pandemic," Uran said.
"Those are things we look at across the board for everything we do," he said.
The longtime mayor added the city's ice rink is different from ice skating at Deep River Waterpark, since the rink at Deep River is created naturally. While the ice rink at Bulldog Park is outdoors, patrons rent their skates from an indoor facility.
"We're still working through the logistics of opening up the expansion of that indoor footprint, which is not completed yet. ... There was a lot of factors in here, and it wasn't just something we just didn't want to do," he said.
Jennie Burgess, Crown Point parks administrator, said the department is set up and ready to move forward with any change in COVID-19 statistics.
"Until then, unfortunately, like you (Uran) said, it kind of stinks, but it's for the safety of all involved," Burgess said. "We think we're making the right decision, and we'll just keep reevaluating as things change."
Uran also discussed plans for another busy construction season along 109th Avenue, with the city moving ahead on schedule to break ground on an Iowa Street roundabout this spring.
The $2.9 million project will be federally funded, Uran said, noting the city received a 90/10 match for the work. The local match will be around $290,000 to $300,000, he said.
Right now, NIPSCO is relocating utilities for the project, and the city has acquired the necessary property to complete the roundabout, Uran said.
The extension of Mississippi Street south to 113th Avenue, as well as connecting Delaware Parkway north to 105th Avenue, will is set to be complete, Uran said.
Also this spring, the Indiana Department of Transportation is expected to begin work on the Interstate 65 interchange at 109th Avenue, Uran said.
Residents also can expect to see various projects developing this year, including a new Franciscan Health hospital and an expanded University of St. Francis at the southeast corner of I-65 and U.S. 231; restaurants along Broadway, including a Panda Express, Popeyes and Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill and potentially Sonic; and a completed restoration of the former Old Town Square Antique Mall, with its first tenant: La Cocina Restaurant & Cantina, said Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter.
The next Tuesday Talks is Feb. 2.