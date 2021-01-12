Crown Point officials hope to open Bulldog Park ice rink in February

Uran later added: "We certainly don't want to take away from the other revenue buckets, or the other buckets of dollars that come to the city, and supplement something that's more of a seasonal, extracurricular activity that really is not deemed as a priority, so to say, for how the city is going to operate tax dollars and other revenue dollars coming from the city."

Uran said he knows the decision to keep the rink closed is "disappointing," but the city hopes to open the rink in February, if COVID-19 restrictions allow.

"I hear all the different kinds of scenarios out there that the virus is at a certain level and death rates and all this stuff, guys, we're not going to be the test pilot ... There's no playbook on this pandemic," Uran said.

"Those are things we look at across the board for everything we do," he said.

The longtime mayor added the city's ice rink is different from ice skating at Deep River Waterpark, since the rink at Deep River is created naturally. While the ice rink at Bulldog Park is outdoors, patrons rent their skates from an indoor facility.