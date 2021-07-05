Crown Point parade beats the heat with earlier start

CROWN POINT — Eldon and Pauline Strong were all set for the city's Fourth of July parade that started early on Sunday.
The American flag was flying from a spot on the front of their house at Main and Elizabeth streets, adult beverages were readily available, a few family members had gathered and friends who stopped by received at least a hug or maybe two.
The Strongs have been watching city parades go by at their red brick house for some 35 years.
"I like it that the parade started earlier. It's not as hot as when it's held in the afternoon. And it's nice to see friends I haven't seen in awhile," Eldon Strong said.
Eldon Strong, a former Lake County Councilman and former longtime Crown Point police officer, said the location of his house is one of the reasons he chose to buy it.
"One of the reasons I bought the house was that it was on a parade route," Strong said.
The city of Crown Point announced last week the parade would begin at 11 a.m. this year; historically, the parade started at 2 p.m.
Staging for the parade started at Crown Point High School and continued on South Main Street to East Goldsborough Street at the tank.
Crown Point Special Events Administrator Diana Bosse told The Times as the city took over the parade and fireworks show, it considered what would be best for the city, residents and parade participants.
"It just seemed to be in everyone's best interest to move it up," Bosse said, noting the main reason for the change was ultimately high temperatures, which often reach 90 degrees or higher on July 4.
The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, according to a previous Times report and the festivities have since been turned over to the city after the Crown Point 4th of July Celebration Committee disbanded.
Across the street from the Strong house, homeowners Trysh and Eric Jaeger were similarly prepared for friends and family who were gathering to watch the annual Crown Point parade.
"We've lived here in Crown Point since 2011 and love it. It's part of living on Main Street," Trysh Jaeger said.
The American flag hung from the front of their house, a tent decorated with red, white and blue was set up for guests and tables and chairs were carefully placed for the family and guests who would later dine on hamburgers and brats.
In past years, the Jaegers have hosted up to 200 guests at the annual Fourth of July event.
Trysh Jaeger described their annual event as similar to an open house with everyone welcome.
"We missed it last year for sure. It's lots of work but so worth it," Trysh Jaeger said.
Danny Kubath, a family member and guest on Sunday of Chad and Erin Mattingly, drove from his home in Michigan City to watch the parade in Crown Point.
Kubath said the parade festivities reminded him of something from the 1950s.
"I didn't know the Crown Point parade existed. I love this place. This is amazing. I love it," Kubath said.
Lamont Bradley, of Portage, was also a guest of the Mattingly family's event on Main Street.
Bradley, a Portage firefighter, said this is the first year he's been able to watch any parade.
"Usually I'm part of other parades," Bradley said.