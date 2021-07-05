Crown Point parade beats the heat with earlier start

"It just seemed to be in everyone's best interest to move it up," Bosse said, noting the main reason for the change was ultimately high temperatures, which often reach 90 degrees or higher on July 4.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, according to a previous Times report and the festivities have since been turned over to the city after the Crown Point 4th of July Celebration Committee disbanded.

Across the street from the Strong house, homeowners Trysh and Eric Jaeger were similarly prepared for friends and family who were gathering to watch the annual Crown Point parade.

"We've lived here in Crown Point since 2011 and love it. It's part of living on Main Street," Trysh Jaeger said.

The American flag hung from the front of their house, a tent decorated with red, white and blue was set up for guests and tables and chairs were carefully placed for the family and guests who would later dine on hamburgers and brats.

In past years, the Jaegers have hosted up to 200 guests at the annual Fourth of July event.

Trysh Jaeger described their annual event as similar to an open house with everyone welcome.

"We missed it last year for sure. It's lots of work but so worth it," Trysh Jaeger said.