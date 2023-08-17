CROWN POINT — Mayor Pete Land swore in the newest Crown Point police officer during the Board of Public Works and Safety meeting Wednesday.

Vaughan is a 2014 graduate of Portage High School. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Indiana State University.

After college, Vaughan worked as a correctional officer with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department. He is a graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy Class No. 221.

Previously, Vaughan served with the Plainfield, Indiana, Police Department, where he received two live-saving awards and commendations.

Most recently, Vaughan joined the Porter County Sheriff’s Department to be closer to family.

Vaughan’s hire brings the department to 49 full-time, sworn officers.

“We look forward to Cameron joining our growing police department family. His background in law enforcement makes him a great asset to our team,” Crown Point Police Chief Ryan S. Patrick said.

