Crown Point police dog Ace recovering after collapsing, emergency surgery




Ace Crown Point Police Dog

Crown Point police dog Ace, 9, is recovering after emergency surgery.

 Provided

CROWN POINT — After collapsing and being rushed to a veterinary clinic, police dog Ace is back at home recovering with his human partner.

Although the 9-year-old German shepherd is sporting a plastic cone instead of a police dog vest, he appears to be in good spirits, said Crown Point Cpl. Dave Wilkins, Ace’s handler.

“It’s been hard for him to adjust to the cone,” Wilkins said. “He keeps running into walls and chairs, but hopefully we can get that off him in 10 days if he is medically cleared.”

On Thursday, Ace collapsed during a training session and was rushed to Coyne Veterinary Center in Crown Point.

“Everything was fine and then after the training exercise was over I was talking to another officer and heard a thud and saw Ace had fallen over to side and collapsed,” Wilkins said. “His tongue was out and his eyes were closed. I thought I had lost him.”

X-rays showed his spleen had twisted and he needed immediate surgery or he would not survive. Ace underwent surgery and veterinarians did not find any other masses that could have caused the internal injury.

The veterinarian said Ace will make a full recovery and can begin easing back into police work in about three weeks.

“Coyne Veterinary was fantastic,” Wilkins said. “If they hadn’t done the surgery immediately we would have had a different outcome. And the officers working that day blocked the roads to make sure we got there as soon as possible. It was really a team effort and I’m very thankful.”

The police dog arrived home Friday night after being under medical observation. As soon as he heard his handler’s voice, Ace stood up at attention, despite being groggy from medication.

Ace has been with the Crown Point Police Department for more than 7 years at Wilkins' side. The police dog has always been an energetic part of the team, eager at the start of every shift.

“Tonight is my first night working without Ace,” Wilkins said Saturday as his shift began. “I’m used to him going crazy in the back seat and now, it’s very quiet without him. He may be 9 years old, but he has the energy of a 2-year-old puppy.”

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz

