Crown Point police dog Ace recovering after collapsing, emergency surgery

CROWN POINT — After collapsing and being rushed to a veterinary clinic, police dog Ace is back at home recovering with his human partner.

Although the 9-year-old German shepherd is sporting a plastic cone instead of a police dog vest, he appears to be in good spirits, said Crown Point Cpl. Dave Wilkins, Ace’s handler.

“It’s been hard for him to adjust to the cone,” Wilkins said. “He keeps running into walls and chairs, but hopefully we can get that off him in 10 days if he is medically cleared.”

On Thursday, Ace collapsed during a training session and was rushed to Coyne Veterinary Center in Crown Point.

“Everything was fine and then after the training exercise was over I was talking to another officer and heard a thud and saw Ace had fallen over to side and collapsed,” Wilkins said. “His tongue was out and his eyes were closed. I thought I had lost him.”

X-rays showed his spleen had twisted and he needed immediate surgery or he would not survive. Ace underwent surgery and veterinarians did not find any other masses that could have caused the internal injury.

The veterinarian said Ace will make a full recovery and can begin easing back into police work in about three weeks.