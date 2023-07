CROWN POINT — The Crown Point Police Department hosts its National Night Out event from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday at the Crown Point Sportsplex, fields 1,2,3, located at 1313 E. North St.

The community event will kick off at 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., the Crown Point police and fire departments will take to the fields for a softball game.

A K-9 demonstration will follow at 7:45 p.m. A water balloon toss will close out the evening’s festivities around 8 p.m.

The event will feature free Kona Ice for the first 300 attendees and hot dogs grilled by Crown Point Emergency Management; live music provided by Tom Lounges; booths from various local public safety departments, Starbucks, ADT, the city of Crown Point, the Crown Point Library and the Crown Point Community School Corp.; swag giveaways; and public safety vehicles. Fun Times Cotton Candy will be available for purchase.

“We’re excited for another great National Night Out event,” Crown Point Police Chief Ryan S. Patrick said.

“Last year, we had an overwhelming response from the community. National Night Out has always been a great way for our officers to connect with our residents. We’re looking forward to another night of family friendly fun and community.”

Patrick added the department is grateful for its sponsors, including Centier Bank, Community AutoBrokers, Costco and Lamar Advertising.

“National Night Out was one of my favorite events as police chief. I love seeing the community come together for a night out with our public safety officials,” Crown Point Mayor Pete Land said.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live, according to the NNO website. Thousands of communities from all 50 states, the U.S. territories and military bases worldwide participate on the first Tuesday in August. Texas and select areas celebrate on the first Tuesday in October.

