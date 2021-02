Crown Point police seek help in identifying theft suspect

CROWN POINT — Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a theft at a local gas station last month.

According to a news release, a woman was in Family Express, 998 S. Court St., on Jan. 21 when someone entered her locked Chrysler van and stole her purse.

The suspect was described as a white male, medium build, 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9, with brown hair, wearing blue jeans, tan cowboy boots, a black hooded Carhartt jacket, a camouflage baseball cap and a blue face mask.

The suspect was seen walking away from the business.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Det. Norm Isaacs at the Crown Point Police Department at 219-663-2131, ext. 129.

