CROWN POINT — Crown Point is just roughly three months away from enjoying all of Bulldog Park.
During his Tuesday open forum session with residents, Crown Point Mayor David Uran said the city is anticipating May 31 as Bulldog Park’s grand opening. By then, the entire pavilion will be done and become one of the new destinations for upcoming city events including a concert series and Saturday farmers market.
“There’s going to be a lot of activities with the ribbon cutting — a chance for the public to come out and look at the entire facility,” Uran said, adding that Bulldog Park will provide a year-round recreation and event space.
The $10 million facility, located downtown along West Street next to Wheeler Middle School, includes the new ice rink and a 2-acre event center, which will include splash pads for the summer months, an amphitheater and band shell that can accommodate 1,500 people.
Uran said once the weather breaks and the city gets the final coat of asphalt put on the parking lot, Bulldog Park's community building will be ready for the transfer of current Crown Point Civic Center programs and senior activities.
“I think once you guys get in there and see some of the nuances, abilities and lighting and the 'new car smell,' so to say, it’s going to be exciting for everybody who utilizes the Civic Center,” Uran said. “The Civic Center has done its job over the course of the decades. … We’re going to continue those traditions.”
The new NHL-sized rink as part of Bulldog Park opened Dec. 22. Within the first few weeks of it opening, the rink attracted nearly 10,000 people, Uran said.
The rink has been open for limited hours to allow for maintenance updates and construction.
New lighting, furniture, camera security and signage have been added to the facility. A new software system will also be installed to help staff manage equipment and provide tourism information by tracking the number of local and visiting customers to Bulldog Park.
“All of it has been a learning curve,” Crown Point Parks Director Jennie Burgess told The Times in January. “Our goal is to give residents somewhere to go and something to do. We are working on getting better every day.”
The ice rink will remain open for open skating and hockey as long as weather permits, Uran said.
“With Bulldog Park being a focal point this wintertime, we’ve really engaged a lot of our community people to stay active and involved,” Uran said. “It’s been everything we have thought it would be and more.”
Bulldog Park was financed through a donation from the Dean and Barbara White Foundation and property taxes drawn from commercial real estate.