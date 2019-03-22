CROWN POINT — One local dentist and car enthusiast is revving up for the area’s first Concours — a car show specifically designed to highlight some of the most prestigious and upscale automobiles in the world.
Dr. Mark Van Buskirk, of Van Buskirk & Krischke DDS, and Leslie Bailey, of Indiana Beverage, are hosting the Crown Point Concours Car Show and Blues Party from 2 to 10 p.m. March 30 at the Lake County Fairgrounds.
The indoor show, located in the Industrial Building, will showcase 30 exclusive collector cars, ranging from muscle cars and hot rods to dragsters and restored vintage cars.
Van Buskirk said the Concours will be the first of its kind in Northwest Indiana.
After hosting small, private shows for the last 20 years, he decided to partner with Bailey to bring a more unique affair to the area, giving people the chance to get up close to some prized possessions usually kept hidden in a garage or collection.
The event’s title,"‘Concours," is short for the French term, "Concours d’Elegance," which has its roots in 17th century France. Back then, it was common for aristocrats to show off venerable horse-drawn carriages for others to admire.
The first show will not be about “flaunting symbols of status,” but rather giving community members a chance to learn about the diversity of cars that exist in the Midwest, Van Buskirk said.
“These are cars that you don’t normally see. We’re talking high-dollar, unusual cars like Facel Vega, Packards, Bugattis, Ferraris, Volkswagen — some vintage cars that have been restored to the highest degree,” Van Buskirk said. “People don’t take these out that often.”
Most owners showcasing their cars are local residents, but some will be traveling from neighboring states to participate, Van Buskirk said. Additionally, owners will be present throughout the event to talk to curious attendees about each vehicle.
A People’s Choice Award will be granted during the show.
“People who own cars, like me, can’t wait to get it out of the garage and show them off,” he said. “We are getting cabin fever.”
Bailey said the upcoming show will have something for everyone, even those who might not be die-hard car lovers.
Barbeque food and craft beers will be on sale throughout the event, which includes live blues music by Nick Byrd & Friends and Roo Jackson and The Street Jaxkson Band. Local DJ Mighty Quinn will also perform.
“We wanted to turn it up a notch and have a parking lot show, great beers and music. Our vision is to make it the very best, first Concours show,” Bailey said. “Everyone can be a part of the party.”
Admission fees are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Free admission is available to active military guests with proper ID.