CROWN POINT — Floyd Mowry has nothing against roundabouts, but he has petitions he said contain signatures of 950 people opposed to having one at the intersection of 109th Avenue and Iowa Street.
Mowry, who lives on 109th near the intersection, spoke at a recent Board of Public Works and Safety meeting saying he and those who signed the petition want a stoplight to help control the busy intersection.
"I live in the area and I know what's going on," Mowry said. "I hate the horn serenade every day. At times I can't get out of my driveway. People will not let you out. Courtesy is not on that corner and it never will be."
He said he uses the roundabouts in Valparaiso often and thinks they are fine, but a roundabout would not work at Iowa and 109th because of all the traffic. He said a count done about four years ago showed 15,000 vehicles a day, and he asked if anyone knew what it is now. No one from the city staff had a number.
Whenever Interstate 65 or U.S. 30 is closed by an accident or construction, the traffic on 109th is much worse, he said.
Another problem is farm equipment using the road at a slow speed and backing up traffic. He asked what the impact would be of a combine driving through the roundabout.
Crews were out a few years ago to locate the underground utilities, and Mowry said he thought a signal was going in at that time, but nothing happened. Mayor David Uran said the city never approved a signal being installed there. Now that a roundabout is planned, Mowry said he decided to get a petition to try to change the city's plan.
"I had people lining up to sign the petition for a stoplight instead of the roundabout," he said.
He said accidents happen every day at the Valparaiso roundabouts and the curbs are broken all the time from people driving over them.
Uran said he wasn't a fan of roundabouts when he took office but he has since changed his mind. The accidents at roundabouts usually result in minor dents while accidents at signalized intersections are more serious and even fatal when people fail to stop.
Board member Michael Conquest said, "This is primarily a Winfield problem (because of traffic going west and making left turns). If we have a light at Iowa and one at Mississippi Street, people will be backed up between the signals and it will be worse. I don't know if a light is the answer."
Mowry said he sometimes dons a reflective vest and directs traffic in front of his house. Although Uran discouraged that as dangerous, Mowry said police officers have thanked him for doing it.
"We have to do something at that intersection for the quality of life," Uran said.
Uran said funding for a roundabout is in the transportation improvement plan for Northwest Indiana put together annually by the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission. For now, its in the TIP for 2022, but he said it could be moved up if other projects in the plan aren't ready to go when they are scheduled.
The project is in the early stages of engineering by Butler Fairman Seufert, but Uran said the city has not even had a chance to provide its input on the design. The project is estimated to cost $1,138,500 with another $112,000 for the engineering and the right of way acquisition. It is slated to be 90 percent federally funded.