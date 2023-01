Crown Point students face criminal charges after luring classmate into bathroom and attacking him

CROWN POINT — As he was punched, kicked and stomped on, the boy pleaded and begged his fellow students to let him go home.

A 15-year-old boy was assaulted Sunday by two of his peers while another filmed the assault on a phone in a bathroom at the Lake County Fairgrounds, Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said Friday night.

The boy was persuaded to enter the bathroom by one of the other teenagers. When he entered, he was attacked by the students, Martinez said. He can be heard in the video pleading for his attackers to stop.

Students he thought were his friends, Martinez said.

"I am disgusted by this display of violence and utter humiliation from the boys who preyed upon the young man in the video," the sheriff said. "Not only did they bully and assault the boy physically, but they also attempted to shame him even further by spreading the video among other students."

An assistant principal at Crown Point High School became aware of the video circulating among students and contacted police.

The three juvenile suspects have been charged with kidnapping, criminal confinement with injury, criminal confinement, battery, criminal recklessness, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. Two of the students have been booked into the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center, Martinez said.

The four are freshmen at Crown Point High School.

"This kind of violence is pure evil and cannot be tolerated," Martinez said.

The victim suffered bruises and other injuries and is in the care of his family.

Martinez said the department's Police Assisted Recovery Initiative (P.A.R.I.+) has two qualified mental health professionals who will reach out to the victim and his family to provide any resources they may need.

Anyone with information on bullying, cyberbullying or other suspicious behavior can report it anonymously to the sheriff's Tip411 text platform. Text keyword LCSO and any information to 847411.

Anyone can report a suspicious incident to the sheriff at 1-866-USPOT-IT (877-6848). In an emergency, call 911.

The case is still under investigation.

