Snapshots

Square Roots

After touring the historic downtown, Chef Matthew Griseta decided Crown Point was the perfect place for his new gastropub called Square Roots. “We used the play on words to highlight that we’re on the Square and rooted in flavor at this wonderful location.”

At 108 N. Main St., Square Roots offers an eclectic mix of dishes: Elote (Mexican street corn), brisket mac and cheese, scratch soups, locally sourced salads, and entrees that include ribs, fish, and penne are based on Griseta’s travels.

“There’s items on the menu based on New Orleans, Memphis, and Chinatown in Chicago,” he said. “I learned about various recipes and flavors in culinary school, then picked up quite a lot of additional ideas from places I visited.”

Square Roots supports local sources whenever possible. “I believe every local craft brew in a 20-mile radius is on our drink menu,” Griseta said. “We believe in supporting local businesses and farmers, and we locally source everything when we can. We’re always on the lookout for local connections.”

Craft cocktails, cider, draft and bottled wine, and a kid’s menu are also on tap. Daily features include Taco Tuesday, Pizza/Pint Wednesday and Wings Thursday.

Battista’s Artisan Pizzeria

Joe Gaal always wanted to own a pizzeria. “I grew up on the East Side of Chicago,” he said. “Pizza was always a big part of our family gatherings. It’s got a special place in my heart.”

So, the owner/operator of Sage Restaurant opened Battista’s Artisan Pizzeria in Crown Point. At 220 S. Main St., the pizzeria offers a specialty crust made of artisan bread recipes from the old country.

“Our crust is what makes us stand out from the competition,” Gaal said. “It’s artisan baking bread, very different from most other pizza crusts. It’s based on recipes from Naples, Italy. That’s where our family originally came from.”

The hand-made bread is topped with locally sourced, fresh ingredients. “You’ll never find a can in our pizzeria,” Gaal said. “The bread is gourmet, so every topping has to be worthy. We buy from local farmers. We make our sausage by hand in the pizzeria every day. Napoli-style pizza is a labor of love. The result is amazing.”

The pizzeria seats 42 and offers carryout. Battista’s is open four days a week, and Gaal plans on adding a fifth day soon. “We’re going to add Sunday to our business,” he said. “We have some very creative ideas that we think our patrons will appreciate. We hope to be open on Sunday in the next month or so.”

Uptown Cafe

The Rogers family has owned/operated Uptown Café in Valparaiso since 2011. Last year, daughter Aris approached her parents about a partnership.

“We decided in was the perfect opportunity to expand to a second location,” said Shannon Rogers. “We found a great location in Crown Point and partnered with our daughter, Aris.”

At 10641 Broadway, Uptown in Crown Point has attracted new patrons. “We’re excited to meet so many new faces,” Rogers said. “Some of our regulars who visited the Valpo location stop in here, plus we’ve met many new faces from other parts of Northwest Indiana.”

The same menu is available at both locations. “We have customers who are very loyal to their favorites,” Rogers said. “We decided it was best to offer the same items in both locations, so we would minimize the risk of disappointment.”

That includes vegan dishes, gluten-free items, and soups made from scratch. “I’m a major soup aficionado,” Rogers said. “I really appreciate a soup made from scratch with wholesome ingredients. That’s what you always find at Uptown.”

You’ll also find that Uptown serves Fair Trade and Organic coffees and teas and offers strong support of local artists by rotating their works.

Heidi’s House of Clock Repair

Tucked in at 1 Courthouse Square, Heidi’s House of Clock Repair can be tricky to find. But once clock enthusiasts find it, Heidi’s becomes their go-to.

“I’m a fourth-generation clock repair specialist,” said Heidi Laninga. “I’m very proud to continue the family tradition. My father and my grandfather taught me how to repair all types of clocks, and it’s an honor to keep the family business going strong.”

Laninga opened her shop five years ago when her father took ill and had to close his shop. Since then, she has become the clock repair specialist for Northwest Indiana and the South Suburbs. “I have about 200 clocks in the shop right now,” she said. “I’m very busy. Even in today’s modern technology, people really love old-fashioned spring-driven and weight-driven clocks. There’s no shortage of work.”

Laninga makes house calls for large clocks that can’t be brought to her shop. “I get quite a few calls on large clocks that need work,” she said. “Even though most of them are made very well, they occasionally need springs or other small parts. Sometimes it’s a challenge, but it’s always fun.”

Laninga estimates she can repair 97 percent of the clocks she receives. “Occasionally, they no longer make parts for a specific type,” she said. “That’s the only time I have to deliver bad news. Otherwise, I can fix it.”

F45 Training

F45 Training opened this year at 870 N. Superior Drive. It’s a high-intensity interval training gym, where the F stands for functional training and 45 for the length of every synchronized group workout.

Developed in Australia, F45 creates different workouts every day from a database of 4,000 exercises, so members never repeat the same routine or plateau. F45 is designed to provide a functional full-body workout while improving energy levels, metabolic rate, strength, and endurance.

Jason Cotton is the local franchisee. The success of the Crown Point location quickly led to a Valparaiso location (opening soon) and a Schererville location on the horizon.

F45 uses a team approach to help members transform their lifestyle physically and mentally while encouraging community growth and a no-ego attitude. The goal is to burn 750 calories in one 45-minute session. F45 Training Crown Point offers a one-week free trial to potential members. Download the app, and it will walk you through the free trial week.

F45 is open when team classes are scheduled. There are three morning and three evening classes every day except Sunday, which has morning classes only. There’s three days of cardio workout, three days of resistance training, and one hybrid day for those who don’t need a day off.