Crown Point welcomes baby box

CROWN POINT — Crown Point became the fifth city in the Region to install a Safe Haven Baby Box on Friday.
Monica Kelsey, founder of the boxes, said this is the 19th box to be installed in the country since April 2016.
“This is a good day for women in this community,” Kelsey said.
The boxes were something she could have used as a baby, as her mother left her at a hospital door in 1973.
“Back in 1973, there was no Safe Haven Law and my birth mom after giving birth to me, abandoned me at a hospital door. So this is more personal to me than you might think," she said.
Kelsey said the Knights of Columbus have been the organization's biggest supporters yet.
She said 60 women have used the baby boxes as of Tuesday.
The box was built and installed in 48 hours and was given to the Crown Point Fire Department through a donation from a prominent attorney, who wishes to remain anonymous, said Mayor David Uran.
"My goal is that this box will never be used. But if it is, the child has a definite home here in Crown Point in our family-oriented community," Uran said.
The box is at the Crown Point Fire Department, 126 N. East St.
During the dedication ceremony, Uran read a poem in tribute to his late mother, Joan Uran.
The box was then dedicated in her honor.
"She was always very, very involved in our lives, the schools and just making sure people were taken care of," Uran said of his mother, while trying not to tear up.
He added there will be an angel looking over the box.
If a baby is put in the heated box, a silent alarm will sound, alerting staff a baby has been dropped off. Once inside, staff can take the child out of the box, which carries a simple inscription, "Saving babies one box at a time."
St. Mary's Pastor Patrick Kalich blessed the box.
The box is especially important in Indiana, where the infant mortality rate is high, state Rep. Lisa Beck told The Times.
"The state of Indiana, with our infant mortality rate, this is a step in the right direction," Beck said.
In 2017, Indiana had the seventh-highest infant mortality rate in the country, 7.3 deaths for every 1,000 live births, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The average in the United States in 2017 was 5.3 deaths for every 1,000 live births.
Fire chief Dave Crane said the department appreciates the support they have received.
"Twenty-five years ago when I moved to Crown Point and joined Crown Point Fire, the knowledge and the tools were abundant," Crane said. "This box is just another tool that we've received to take care of people in our community and other communities to make sure people are safe."