11-year-old sells crafts to raise money for gifts then donated

CROWN POINT — Gabriela Mazzula, at age 11, admits to knowing Santa doesn't exist.
Yet, when it comes to gifting others, the Hobart Middle School sixth-grader certainly knows how to play the jolly old elf in her own youthful way.
"She's always had a big heart," said her mom, Jennifer Kljajich.
Like a true Santa, Gabriela, along with her mom and grandfather, Tom Stryzinski, arrived quietly at St. Jude House in Crown Point on Monday and delivered bags full of gifts for folks they won't ever meet.
The gifts, taken at least in part from a St. Jude wish list, included dolls, backpacks, action figures and other toys for children and slippers, small appliances, clothing and gift cards for adults.
Gabriela and her family on Dec. 22 will also be stopping by and donating gifts to Brother's Keeper in Gary and the Ronald McDonald House in Chicago.
Other donations Gabriela and her family made earlier this year include backpacks to the School City of Hobart, blankets to the Hobart and Crown Point fire departments and dog toys to Lakeshore PAWS.
Ryan Elinkowski, executive director at St. Jude House, said that this is the second year Gabriela and her family have brought gifts to the family violence prevention center and shelter and that he is extremely grateful.
Elinkowski said the donated items will be gifted to past and present residents as well as those non-residents who use services there.
The gifts will be given to those families sometime closer to the holidays, Elinkowski said.
"There are a handful of young philanthropists who stand out, and Gabriela is one of them," Elinkowski said.
Elinkowski said confidentiality rules at the shelter mean Gabriela won't be able to see the smiles on the families she has helped.
"It's truly inspiring," Elinkowski said.
Gabriela was only 8 when she came up with the idea for a charity she calls Gabby's Gifts.
She draws on her love of craft making, particularly the making of individual and handcrafted wreaths, to raise money to help the less fortunate.
Last year, Gabriela raised well over $3,000, money she and family members used to buy necessities and toys gifted to individuals.
This year Gabriela raised $20,000.
"I sold 500 wreaths," Gabriela said.
Gabriela said she remembers the exact moment when she knew she wanted to help others.
"I would go with my dad into Chicago, and when I saw homeless people on the street I wanted to do something," Gabriela said.
Initially, Gabriela made rice sock snowmen and gnomes that she sold at a school craft fair.
That led to Gabriela making wreaths and her entire venture spiraling from there, Kljajich said.
Although Gabriela comes up with the ideas for her wreaths, which include a holiday-related theme and colors, her mom and grandmother, Juanita Spryzinski, all pitch in with making them and delivering them.
The wreaths, although sold primarily in the area, have also been shipped to other states including Florida, South Carolina, Maryland, Colorado and Michigan.
"Helping people is what brings us joy," Kljajich said.
In addition to making and selling wreaths, Gabriela is on the honor roll at school and has been honored by a number of organizations, including the Women's Lawyers Association of Indiana.
For more information about Gabriela's wreaths and crafts, go to her Facebook page, Gabby's Gifts, or call 219-808-0207.