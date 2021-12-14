11-year-old sells crafts to raise money for gifts then donated

Elinkowski said the donated items will be gifted to past and present residents as well as those non-residents who use services there.

The gifts will be given to those families sometime closer to the holidays, Elinkowski said.

"There are a handful of young philanthropists who stand out, and Gabriela is one of them," Elinkowski said.

Elinkowski said confidentiality rules at the shelter mean Gabriela won't be able to see the smiles on the families she has helped.

"It's truly inspiring," Elinkowski said.

Gabriela was only 8 when she came up with the idea for a charity she calls Gabby's Gifts.

She draws on her love of craft making, particularly the making of individual and handcrafted wreaths, to raise money to help the less fortunate.

Last year, Gabriela raised well over $3,000, money she and family members used to buy necessities and toys gifted to individuals.

This year Gabriela raised $20,000.

"I sold 500 wreaths," Gabriela said.