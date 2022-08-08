147 new parking spots coming to downtown Crown Point

CROWN POINT — The city is in the midst of an expansive parking project that will bring 147 new spots to the downtown area.

The city is adding 38 street parking spots and 109 parking lot spaces. The work is being guided by recommendations from American Structurepoint, an engineering consulting firm. Crown Point hired American Structurepoint in May of last year to conduct a three-part study, looking at the east side of downtown, the center and the west side.

American Structurepoint presented its findings at a March City Council meeting. While many of the recommendations focused on added parking, Structurepoint also emphasized the importance of clear wayfinding signage and pedestrian safety.

To enhance pedestrian safety and reduce bottlenecks in the historic downtown square, Clark Street will be made into a one-way road heading westbound into the square. Eastbound traffic will be eliminated.

An east side pedestrian gateway to downtown Crown Point will be constructed near the post office that sits at 128 S. East St., with new lighting and wayfinding signage. A pedestrian bump-out has also been added to the intersection of Main and Clark streets, and there are plans to add one on the east side of East Street connecting the parking lot behind the post office to Parry Court.

The parking lot beside the post office is undergoing a large expansion. Once complete, the post office lot will have 159 spaces, up from 88. Work has also begun at the parking lot along East Street just north of the library. The lot will be expanded from 22 spaces to 61.

Twenty-two street parking spots will be added in front of the Crown Point Police Department and Fire Department building. Seventeen of the spots will have a two-hour time limit, and the lot next to the police station will also include two parking spots for people completing online exchanges.

A total of 12 parallel parking spots will be created in front of The Super Bowl at 218 S. East St. Angled, on-street parking and turn lanes are being constructed on Main Street between Robinson Court and North Street. The turn lanes will include a southbound left turn lane and northbound right and left turn lanes onto North Street.

All of the work along East Street is slated to be completed by the end of the year. Depending on weather, the work on Main Street from Robinson Court to North Street may take place in spring 2023.

The parking expansion coincides with multiple other road improvement projects currently underway in Crown Point. The restoration of Clark Street from East Street to Indiana Avenue is largely complete. Clark Street was resurfaced, the curb was restored and the sidewalk on the north side was replaced with a 7-foot walking path that connects the Veterans Memorial Trail to the downtown square. Landscaping and the planting of trees along Clark Street will be completed later this season.

Crown Point plans to begin phase two of the project, looking at parking in areas to the south and west of the square, this fall and winter.