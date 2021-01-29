2 men sought for stealing jewelry from downtown Crown Point shop, police say

CROWN POINT — Police are seeking two men who allegedly stole several pieces of jewelry from a downtown Crown Point antique store last weekend.

The suspects were caught on surveillance camera and Crown Point police released the images Friday asking the public's help in identifying them.

At 2:20 p.m. Jan. 23 police were called to a reported theft Blue Ribbon Vintage, at 111 W. Joliet St., said Crown Point Asst. Chief Jim Janda.

When officers arrived, they were told that 30 minutes earlier, two men came into the shop and began to walk around suspiciously while talking on their phones.

Then one of the suspects distracted an employee as the other suspect grabbed a tray of costume jewelry and fled the shop going in an unknown direction, police said. The tray contained about 50 items that were stolen.

Police said the suspects were described as two Black men between the ages of 30 and 40 years old, wearing white face masks.

One suspect had a medium build, an "afro fade" hairstyle and wore a blue and white retro puffer jacket that said "Hilfiger" on the sleeve. He was wearing jeans and dark gym shoes.