CROWN POINT — The Willows subdivision is moving forward.

The Crown Point Plan Commission gave unanimous approval Monday to the Final Planned Unit Development, or P.U.D, for the 207-unit project. It has been in the works for almost two years, first appearing before the Plan Commission in July 2021.

Developed by Olthof Homes, the Willows will sit on more than 50 acres at 129th Avenue and Delaware Street. Last year, the City Council approved an ordinance annexing 11.64 acres into the city, completing the southern portion of The Willows.

The council also approved a preliminary P.U.D for the project in October. Councilman Scott Evorik, R-at large, was the sole "no" vote. Councilman Andrew Kyres, D-3rd, was absent.

Initially, the development had 147 townhomes and 63 single-family lots. However, after incorporating feedback from the Plan Commission, the design was changed to 140 townhomes and 67 single-family homes.

The project will also involve the extension of 129th Avenue.

