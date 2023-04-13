The project includes 140 townhomes and 67 single-family lots.
Mary Freda, file, The Times
CROWN POINT — The Willows subdivision is moving forward.
The Crown Point Plan Commission gave unanimous approval Monday to the Final Planned Unit Development, or P.U.D, for the 207-unit project. It has been in the works for almost two years, first appearing before the Plan Commission in July 2021.
Crown Point St. Patrick's Day Parade
Developed by Olthof Homes, the Willows will sit on more than 50 acres at 129th Avenue and Delaware Street. Last year, the City Council
approved an ordinance annexing 11.64 acres into the city, completing the southern portion of The Willows.
The council also approved a
preliminary P.U.D for the project in October. Councilman Scott Evorik, R-at large, was the sole "no" vote. Councilman Andrew Kyres, D-3rd, was absent.
Valpo man nabbed with child porn after making video of his online activities, police say
Portage student nabbed with hallucinogenic mushrooms, THC catridges, police say
Ex- Chicago attorney sent to prison for defrauding Lake Station family
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Indian Curry, America's Antique Mall, Italian beef place, Eatery 41 and Northwest Health opening; Pizza Hut and Dollar Tree rebuilding
First ocean vessel arrives at Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor
Young man shot dead in front yard, area police chief says
88-year-old Whiting White Castle will end up on display in museums in Illinois and Indiana
UPDATE: Civil lawsuit identifies driver blamed for Portage crash that left teacher dead
Vehicle crashes into Crown Point office building, officials say
Region police seeking tips on 'sneaky sandwich thieves'
State prison employee in critical condition after assault by incarcerated man
12-year-old nabbed at Region charter school with loaded handgun, cops say
Man fleeing police hit Gary police car before crashing in Lansing
Eyewitness place suspect at scene of Glen Park homicide, court documents allege
Young motorcyclist leads 120 mph chase down U.S. 6, Portage police say
Initially, the development had 147 townhomes and 63 single-family lots. However, after incorporating feedback from the Plan Commission, the design was changed to 140 townhomes and 67 single-family homes.
The project will also involve the extension of 129th Avenue.
PHOTOS: Bald for a Cause in Crown Point
Bald for a Cause in Crown Point
Cancer survivor Makenzie Hon, 10, of Crown Point watches as volunteers have their heads shaved Thursday at the Bald for a Cause at Off Square Brewing in Crown Point. Ten people took part in the St. Baldrick’s fundraiser for childhood cancer research.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Bald for a Cause in Crown Point
Cosmetologist Rachel Eizenga of SportClips cuts the hair of Jake Cordin of Wheatfield at the Bald for a Cause St. Baldrick’s fundraiser Thursday at Off Square Brewing in Crown Point.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Bald for a Cause in Crown Point
Cosmetologist Kimberly Hanson-Brzezinski of Pure Envy Salon and Spa in St. John cuts the hair of Brian Laneve at the Bald for a Cause St. Baldrick’s fundraiser Thursday at Off Square Brewing in Crown Point. Laneve is chef at the microbrewery.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Bald for a Cause in Crown Point
Cosmetologists Kimberly Hanson-Brzezinski and Kaylie Asher trim the heads of Brian Laneve and Dan Schiefer at the Bald for a Cause St. Baldrick’s fundraiser Thursday at Off Square Brewing in Crown Point. Both men work at the microbrewery.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Bald for a Cause in Crown Point
Cosmetologist Kimberly Hanson-Brzezinski of Pure Envy Salon and Spa in St. John brushes the newly cut head of Brian Laneve at the Bald for a Cause St. Baldrick’s fundraiser Thursday at Off Square Brewing in Crown Point. Laneve is chef at the microbrewery.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Bald for a Cause in Crown Point
Cosmetologist Kaylie Asher of SportClips trims the hair and beard from Dan Schiefer at the Bald for a Cause St. Baldrick’s fundraiser Thursday at Off Square Brewing in Crown Point. Schiefer, a Lowell Middle School teacher, is a server-bartender at the microbrwery.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Bald for a Cause in Crown Point
Cosmetologist Kaylie Asher of SportClips trims the hair and beard from Dan Schiefer at the Bald for a Cause St. Baldrick’s fundraiser Thursday at Off Square Brewing in Crown Point. Schiefer, a Lowell Middle School teacher, is a server-bartender at the microbrwery.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!