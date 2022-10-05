211 homes could be coming to southern edge of Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Olthof Homes is hoping to bring 211 homes to the southern edge of Crown Point.

During a Monday night meeting, the Crown Point City Council passed a preliminary Planned Unit Development approval for The Willows Subdivision with a vote of 5-1. Councilman Scott Evorik, R-at large, was the sole "no" vote. Councilman Andrew Kyres, D-3rd, was absent.

The Willows Subdivision would sit on about 57 acres of land at 129th Avenue and Delaware Street. During a January meeting, the council approved an ordinance annexing 11.64 acres into the city, completing the southern portion of The Willows.

City Planning Administrator Grace Roman said the project would involve extending 129th Avenue. Chip Krusemark, of Olthof Homes, explained that 129th Avenue would essentially divide the property: The development on the north side of 129th would be higher-density, and the development on the south side would be lower-density.

The north side of 129th Ave would be mixed-use, with 147 townhomes at a density of about 4-6 units per acre. The south side would feature 63 single-family lots with a density of about 1-3 units per acre. Krusemark said the density for the entire development will be about 3.6 units per acre.

Roman said there will be acceleration and deceleration lanes installed at both of the subdivision's entrances.

During the Monday night meeting, the council also unanimously approved three ordinances related to the annexation of property located south of 133rd Avenue and west of Grant Street. The annexations were approved on first reading during a Sept. 6 meeting.

During the Sept. 6 meeting, Jeff Ban, principal with the engineering firm DVG, and attorney Jim Wieser presented the project. Wieser said the development would consist of 606 single-family homes, located on 265 acres of land. About 400 of the units would be traditional single-family homes, and the remaining 20 would be smaller cottage-style homes.

The proposed development will have about 2.3 units per acre, and the average home cost will be between $390,000 and $500,000.