CROWN POINT — Another small-scale, residential assisted-living facility is looking to locate in Crown Point.

Over two years ago, real estate investor Edward McCracken and his wife, Janel Robilotta, a nurse and nursing professor, opened the Two Hearts Home for Seniors in Lowell. The ranch-style house, 18220 Clark St., has 16 bedrooms, an outdoor garden space and an on-site salon.

McCracken is looking at space in Crown Point to create a second one.

Adam Sworden, the attorney representing Two Hearts, led a presentation on the assisted-living facility during a Crown Point Board of Zoning Appeals meeting June 27. When McCracken and Robilotta were seeking care for an elderly relative with Alzheimer's, they found many large facilities treat seniors "as just a number," Sworden said, and seniors who want personable care really don't have many options.

Discovering this gap in senior care is what inspired McCracken and Robilotta to create Two Hearts Home in Lowell. Two Hearts can house a maximum of 16 seniors and maintains a caregiver-to-resident ratio of 1-6 during the day and 1-8 at night. The facility does not provide 24/7 medical services, but it does help connect residents with outside medical care.

A dietician cooks all the meals, and caregivers offer assistance with daily living, such as getting dressed, grooming and showering.

The Crown Point location, proposed for 1600 S. Feather Rock Drive, would be "essentially identical" to the Lowell facility, Sworden said.

The Plan Commission unanimously approved Two Hearts' proposed site development Monday, pending written approval from NIPSCO for the building's gas line.

Commissioner Chad Jeffries said the facility is "desperately needed," and Commissioner Carol Drasga said Two Hearts "will be a great asset to the community."

The Crown Point City Council approved a similar residential senior facility in May 2022. The Caring Villa will house 10 to 12 seniors at 109 and 111 N. John St.

The country's growing senior population is "trending towards preferring that communal environment," Sworden told the June BZA meeting. "They don’t want to be a statistic, they don’t want to be in a hospital, they don’t want to be in a large institutional-like environment.

"What they're looking for is more of a sense of community."

