CROWN POINT — Several years ago, the land next to Col. Wheeler Middle School contained nothing but an overgrown bus barn and a vacant ice cream shop. Now it hosts concerts, ice skating classes, car cruises, festivals, movies nights, line dancing and more.

"It was a total eyesore," recalled Adam Graper, director of the Crown Point PACE Department.

In 2019, a dream that started as an idea scribbled on a napkin became reality: Crown Point opened Bulldog Park.

The city's entertainment director, Diana Bosse, said then-Mayor David Uran had a vision of creating a central space to host events. Before Bulldog Park, most city festivals and celebrations were crowded around the historic Courthouse Square. As events like the farmers market and the Car Cruise expanded, the city needed more space.

"As the car cruise was growing, safety became a big concern with the number of people walking around the square," Bosse said. Bulldog Park "was a real nice solution to a lot of the issues we were having."

The $10 million facility features an amphitheater, a splash pad, an open-air pavilion, fire pits, four community rooms and, in the winter, an NHL-size hockey rink.

It has allowed the city to grow programs and events while offering new ones.

When the weekly farmers market was at the square, only 30 or so vendors could fit. This year, 75 are registered.

Bosse said the city used to have a portable ice rink that would move around to different parking lots. However, the ice melted frequently and the city couldn't offer any skating classes. This past winter, 88 children participated in the Bulldog Park learn-to-skate program, 37 participated in youth hockey, and the adult hockey league had seven teams.

Graper said open skate draws an average of 12,000 visitors a season.

Crown Point has "gone from hosting just a few events a year to having something every week," Bosse said. "We're always busy now."

The PACE Department — Parks, Athletics, Communications, Entertainment — tries to brainstorm new events every year, Graper said.

Last summer's comedy show will make a return visit, and Crown Point is partnering with Hometown Jams to bring three concerts to Bulldog Park: Chris Janson on June 25, Elle King on July 6, and Cooper Alan on Aug. 3.

In addition, the Summer Concert Series kicked off June 1 and will last through the fall. The series features 12 concerts and more than two dozen bands.

The city is also partnering with the Crown Point Library to host story times and movie nights. Oct. 13 will see the first Scary Movie Night, which Bosse said will be catered to adults.

“We try to have something for everyone," she said.

From athletics to fine art, Bulldog Park hosts a little bit of everything:

The farmers market, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, includes outdoor yoga and Pilates.

The Gary Shakespeare Company will be performing "The Tempest" on Aug. 6.

Local restaurants will fill the park July 21 and 22 during the Taste of Crown Point.

Crown Point Oktoberfest, which was recently expanded to two days, will bring traditional German food and music to the park on Oct. 6 and 7.

When Bulldog Park opened, some people were concerned that it would draw business away from the square. But Graper said the park has actually helped the shops because parking around the square is less crowded.

“It’s somewhere people can come, no matter what they’re looking to do, and find community," said Mary Freda-Flores, communications/media manger for the city.

"It's a lot of work and a lot of late nights and weekends, but it's also a lot of fun," Graper said as classic cars began to line up for the weekly Car Cruise. "I think we're still feeling our way out too. We're always coming up with new ideas, we're always asking, What can we do to make everything better?"

Find Bulldog Park's full schedule at crownpoint.in.gov/calendar.aspx?CID=14.

